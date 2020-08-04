You have permission to edit this article.
Rhode Island added to state quarantine list
Rhode Island added to state quarantine list

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Rhode Island has qualified to meet the travel advisory requiring individuals to quarantine for 14 days. 

Washington, D.C. and Delaware were removed from the list, according to a news release.

The travel advisory list is as follows: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

"Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City," Gov. Cuomo said. "But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago - and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there - so we must all remain vigilant."

New York reported three COVID-19 deaths on Monday with one in Erie, Herkimer and Monroe counties. Warren County reported a COVID-related death on Monday as well from an assisted living facility. 

The governor's office reported 746 new positive tests across the state from 70,993 tests conducted at a rate of 1.05%. The Mohawk Valley led the state with 1.7% positive rate with 1.1% in the Capital Region.

568 patients are hospitalized with 85 newly admitted across 30 counties. Forty-seven patients were discharged. 

