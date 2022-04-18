Rezoning sought to allow fast-food across from Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board is considering rezoning a section of property on Route 9 to allow for fast-food establishments.

Town Supervisor John Strough shared with the board that Popeye's has expressed interest in the Uno Pizzeria and Grill location, which is currently still in operation. Strough said the idea was being considered until the parties were made aware that the area's zoning would not allow for it.

Currently, the property at 900 Route 9, as well as the properties on either side, are zoned CM, commercial moderate, which is considered a transitional zone that does not currently allow fast-food.

Zoning Administrator Craig Brown presented two options to Town Board members on Thursday to potentially accommodate the new proposition. The CM zone could be converted to a CI, commercial intensive, zone, or change the CM zone to allow fast-food within the zone on the east side of Route 9.

"It would require a broader change to allow the use in the CM zone rather than just changing a half-dozen parcels to CI," Brown said.

Strough explained the reasoning for the current zoning was originally to take the residential zones nearby into consideration.

"This area was meant to be transitional between the highway and the residences. If we add the fast-food in, it won't be very transitional anymore, so I am more inclined to rezone these parcels to CI, like what's around it, and leaving the rest as a buffer," Strough said.

He said the property is located in the busiest part of the town and could be argued that it should have always been zoned as commercial intensive.

The owner of the property, Lisa Maye, told the board she is "drowning in expenses" for the business and is looking at new options.

"I've been there since 2006 and it's just such a large building and with all the expenses and dealing with being shut down, I just can't keep going deeper and deeper," Maye told the board.

Maye expressed her interest in having a different business come in and work with her or sell the property entirely.

The proposal submitted by Maye for the 1.72-acre lot includes plans to knock down the current building and construct two side by side "almost mirror image fast-food establishments."

Maye cannot make any decisions about her future plans until the boards make a choice regarding zoning.

Strough said the next step is to consult Stu Baker, who is currently working on the town's updated Comprehensive Land Use Plan. If the amended zoning fits in the new plan, the town will submit an application to rezone the property to the Planning Board.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.