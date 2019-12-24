Reward offered for assault of local bar owner

STONY CREEK — Friends of a bar owner are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked a bar owner earlier this month.

Jennifer Whitaker suffered numerous facial injuries when attacked from behind as she closed Tavern 16 for the night on Dec. 6, according to State Police.

She was hit from behind and knocked unconscious, and has not been able to say who hit her. Nothing was reported missing, so robbery did not appear to be a motive.

The Stony Creek Citizens Action Committee is offering the reward, which was initially $500 but was increased to $1,000 earlier this month.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call Trooper Phil Carr at 518-745-1033.

