WARRENSBURG — Each year they come in droves to ride through the region’s mountain passes, up and through untouched forests and past sprawling cerulean green pastures. It’s a place of Green Mountain and Adirondack majesty. A place where thousands upon thousands of motorcyclists flock, to soar far from congested highways and stop and start rides.
Some say it’s the ride they wait for all year.
Add to that the constant stream of unusual and artistically detailed rides parading up and down Route 9, non-stop entertainment, parties, vendors and prizes, and this week’s motorcycle rallies are close to heaven for many.
On Saturday, the roar of twin cylinder explosions was picking up as bikers started coming into town for the Warrensburg Bike Rally at the Warrensburg Fairgrounds, and on Monday morning, thousands of Americade enthusiasts will be riding into Lake George as the annual event kicks off for its 37th year.
In previous years bikers traveled from Quebec, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and beyond.
“Some are coming from as far away as Europe and South America,” said Americade organizer Stacy Norton on Friday about this year's event.
As far as the number expected, Norton said weather has a lot to do with how many attend the week-long event.
“The weather gods have a lot to say about this, and so far — knocking on wood, rubbing a rabbit's foot — the forecast looks good next week,” she said. “Regarding the specific numbers, we prefer to defer to police estimates.”
Warren County Sheriff Bud York said his agency is preparing for the tens of thousands of motorcyclists who come annually, with extra patrols on duty and a coordinated traffic control effort with State Police.
“It will be the same thing we do every year,” he said. “We haven’t had any major problems the last few years.”
According to York, the main issue is the volume of traffic, and police officers will be used to direct traffic.
Ed Zibro, who founded the Warrensburg rally 19 years ago, said he has seen an increase in attendees in recent years.
"We've has a 19 percent increase in traffic," he said, adding that he includes two weekends for the rally to account for weather. "My theory is there are two good weekends to work with; this way if it rains, a day or two, it won't affect much for the vendors. "
At the Warrensburg Bike Rally on Saturday, Randy Thomas and Jeremy Chester, both from Pennsylvania, were set up with a mobile bike maintenance and repair shop at the Warrensburg Fairgrounds.
"We were pretty busy this morning with local people," said Thomas, owner of Randy's Cycle Shack.
Thomas said they have been coming to the bike rally for the past five years and things will get really busy at the beginning of the week.
"People know we will be here," he said.
Norton said Americade is again partnering with Indian Motorcycles and they are offering a 2019 Indian Scout as the Grand Prize that will we awarded on Friday night.
“We are once again were named a National Convention by the American Motorcyclist Association, which we're very proud of," said Americade's Norton. "It is the result of the help and support from so many people, including the motorcycle industry, our volunteers and the county, towns and village here.”
