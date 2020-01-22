Revolution Rail proposes expanding pedal bike routes south of North Creek

The company that operates pedal-powered rail "bikes" on a section of rails in northern Warren County wants to expand to run trips south of North Creek, including on a picturesque stretch along the Hudson River to the hamlet of Riparius.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee voted Wednesday to set up a committee to work with Revolution Rail Co. and come to an agreement for one or two new rail bike routes later this year.

Robert Harte, co-owner of Revolution Rail, said 21,000 people rode his company's four-wheeled bikes on the stretch of rail line in North River that is owned by Saratoga & North Creek Railway. That section of rails is just north of where Warren County's section ends.

With that success, the company is hoping visitors would also like to ride the rails along other scenic sections of the rail line, which hosted tourist trains for years.

The section from North Creek south to Riparius passes through undeveloped woods with near continuous views of the river.

"That's a very pretty run from North Creek to Riparius. You're along the Hudson River the whole way," Harte explained.