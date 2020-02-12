Revolution Rail gets Warren County approval for more 'rail bike' routes

Revolution Rail Co. will offer “rail bike” trips on three scenic sections of rails in the region this year thanks to a new agreement with Warren County leaders to expand operations.

The company will be able to offer pedal-powered rides on sections of railroad tracks in Warren, Hamilton and Essex counties starting this spring, after Warren County supervisors OK’d a contract to allow rail bikes on stretches of rails near North Creek and Stony Creek.

Revolution Rail will also offer its trips along the Hudson River in the North River area, where it has operated the past three years, as well. That route drew 21,000 riders last year.

The county board’s Personnel and Administration Committee approved a one-year contract with mutual options for an additional four years that will allow the popular rail bike operation to branch out to parts of the rail line running between North Creek and Riparius as well as in the Stony Creek/Thurman area.

The company hasn’t made a decision on which stretch of rails in the Thurman/Stony Creek area will be used, or whether the rides will go north or south, said Revolution Rail co-founder Michael Dupee.

“We still have to figure out the routes and develop them,” he said.