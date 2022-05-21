Revised voting maps move all of Saratoga County into 20th Congressional District

Northern Saratoga County, including the village of Schuylerville where Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik lives, has been redrawn into the 20th District, where Rep. Paul Tonko, will run for re-election, under final congressional redistricting maps released late Friday.

Stefanik announced in a statement Saturday that she will continue to run in the 21st District, which would involve relocating her principal residence into the newly drawn district.

“I look forward to running for re-election in NY-21 where I have been honored and humbled to earn historic support every election cycle. I will always work my very hardest to deliver real results for the hardworking families in Upstate New York and the North Country,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Tonko has previously said he will run in the new 20th District, which would involve relocating his principal residence.

Amsterdam, where Tonko now lives, was redrawn into the new 21st District, where Stefanik is running for re-election.

All of Saratoga County is now in the new 20th District, along with Albany and Schenectady counties.

Rensselaer County, among others, was added to the new 21st District.

Matt Castelli, one of two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik, reiterated Saturday he will run in the new 21st District.

“Our district has become more competitive for the right kind of Democrat, one who can unify a broad coalition of support across the now 15 counties that make up NY-21,” Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, said in a press release.

Castelli, too, would have to relocate into 21st District before taking office, if he wins the general election.

Matt Putorti, the other Democratic candidate, reiterated Saturday that he is a candidate in the 21st District.

“Maps are final. I’m proud to announce that I will continue to run in NY-21,” Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, posted on Twitter.

In the 20th District, Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Tonko.

New York judge approves new maps for August primaries Democrats in New York will face new challenges from Republicans and be drawn into interparty battles under new redistricting maps released late Friday. A rural judge approved the maps that will set political district boundaries in New York over the next decade and give Democrats less of an edge in their quest for control of the U.S. House than they originally hoped. But they set up battles between Democrats like U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, and an open battle for the 10th Congressional District. The maps produced by an outside expert are more favorable to Republicans and more competitive than the previous maps drawn by the Democratically-controlled state Legislature.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0