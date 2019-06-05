TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Central School District has adopted a revised budget under the district’s tax cap after an attempt to go above it failed last month.
The new budget increases the tax levy by 3.97%, below the 4.6% cap it can reach without needing a supermajority to pass.
Ticonderoga Central School District John McDonald said the original budget was to maintain all programs and staff from the previous year, but, after failing to pass, the board has made its decisions on what to cut.
“We’re looking to cut three more teachers, some of our athletic programs and we’re limiting transportation for athletics and extracurricular activities,” McDonald said. “We’re using more fund balance. We ended up with more than we thought when we did the original budget, so there is more coming from there now.”
McDonald said these cuts were in addition to early drafts of the revised budget that included other cuts to instructional staff, a teaching assistant, clerical positions and a janitorial role.
He said the district is trying to make sure all academic programs will be maintained and said the district, with help from the community, is trying to think outside the box with teacher schedules to make sure they stay in place.
“We had a couple of ideas that came out during our public meetings and we’re going to try and get creative to reduce as few as possible,” McDonald said. “It’s not guaranteed, but we think we can.”
The district originally attempted a nearly 10% increase to last year’s tax levy, more than double its tax cap, which meant it need a 60% supermajority of support to pass.
The May vote ended in nearly 60% of voters voting against the proposed budget, with 558 voters in favor and 747 against.
McDonald said he hopes the Ticonderoga community will approve the new plan.
“We’re under the cap,” McDonald said. “We listened to the public and, in fact, there was no opposition at the last public hearing, so we’re hoping things will work out.”
He said school officials have received very good public input since the last vote and there will be one more public hearing on the budget on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The re-vote will take place Tuesday, June 18, from noon to 8 p.m. However, because of Regents testing, the normal location on the main Ticonderoga campus has been moved to the school’s gymnasium.
