REVIEW: 'Traffic and Weather' shows off brilliance of pop maestro

If, like me, you’re not familiar with the music of the prolific pop songwriter and producer Adam Schlesinger, then Adirondack Theatre Festival’s current show, “Traffic and Weather,” is a wonderful introduction.

If, like the guy who was sitting in front of me at the show last week, you are already a big fan, then the show brings his music to life in a visceral way.

“Traffic and Weather” is a concert show, presenting songs from the album of the same name, put out in 2007 by the band “Fountains of Wayne,” which featured Schlesinger on bass.

The songs are played by a four-person band ranged across the back of the stage. In front of them, the cast sings, dances and acts out the stories told in Schlesinger’s clever, literate lyrics.

It’s a marvelous burst of energetic music-making and dancing, with some pop poetry thrown in to engage your mind a bit, too. At about an hour long, the show ends before any of the songs’ varied moods repeat themselves. It leaves you perfectly satisfied, if not full with the pleasures of live entertainment.