REVIEW: ATF starts summer with funny dinner out

GLENS FALLS — Besides watching the show, what felt great Wednesday on the second night of the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s season was lingering on the sidewalk outside of the Wood Theater, a warm breeze on our faces and the warble of a local singer drifting out of the alley as we went in to witness the return of live theater to the city.

The show, “Slow Food,” was fun and funny, with moments of tenderness between the middle-aged husband and wife out for a late dinner during an anniversary trip and moments of hilarity as they struggled to get a loquacious waiter to deliver their food.

The setup is simple: A hungry couple wants to eat, an eccentric waiter wants to chat. Along the way, as tension builds, the waiter cries, argues and offers advice and the couple plots how to get fed.

Shouts of despair and growls of frustration are heard from the vacationers, Irene (Johanna Day) and Peter (David Beach), countered by the cooing, correcting and coercing of their waiter, Stephen (Tyrone Mitchell Henderson).

The play balances on the brink of absurdity, as minutes drag on without an entrée (although an amuse-bouche does appear), and it is that balancing act — just barely grounded in reality — that keeps your attention.