REVIEW: ATF starts summer with funny dinner out
Review

REVIEW: ATF starts summer with funny dinner out

Time for talk

'Slow Food,' now playing at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls as part of the Adirondack Theatre Festival, features, from left, Johanna Day, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson and David Beach.

 Jim McLaughlin

GLENS FALLS — Besides watching the show, what felt great Wednesday on the second night of the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s season was lingering on the sidewalk outside of the Wood Theater, a warm breeze on our faces and the warble of a local singer drifting out of the alley as we went in to witness the return of live theater to the city.

The show, “Slow Food,” was fun and funny, with moments of tenderness between the middle-aged husband and wife out for a late dinner during an anniversary trip and moments of hilarity as they struggled to get a loquacious waiter to deliver their food.

The setup is simple: A hungry couple wants to eat, an eccentric waiter wants to chat. Along the way, as tension builds, the waiter cries, argues and offers advice and the couple plots how to get fed.

Shouts of despair and growls of frustration are heard from the vacationers, Irene (Johanna Day) and Peter (David Beach), countered by the cooing, correcting and coercing of their waiter, Stephen (Tyrone Mitchell Henderson).

The play balances on the brink of absurdity, as minutes drag on without an entrée (although an amuse-bouche does appear), and it is that balancing act — just barely grounded in reality — that keeps your attention.

The play fits a lot of clever talk into a single act, presenting various versions of the same setup — Irene and Peter trying another strategy (sweet-talk him? browbeat him? beg?) on their maddening “server.”

The interplay of Stephen’s resistance with Irene and Peter’s frustration could get tiresome but is saved by moments of tenderness and connection between the couple, whose banter never gets ugly, and by surprising shifts in tone from the characters, especially Peter, who is at turns obstreperous and disarming, angry and funny.

Irene, just as hungry and bewildered as her husband, balances his temper with a pragmatism that is just as ineffective with Stephen, who has his own ideas and agenda from which he will not be deterred by a little thing like getting his customers their orders.

Henderson is hard to look away from, and his great achievement is making Stephen’s ridiculous behavior plausible. The circumstances of “Slow Food” are farcical but the behavior of the three characters is believable, which makes the play awkward, hilarious and, in the end, satisfying.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

If you go

Performances of "Slow Food" continue Saturday and Sunday and July 27-31. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased through the Wood Theater website or by calling 518-480-4878.

A staged reading of a new play, "Minding Miss Mae Mae," takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The concert show "Traffic and Weather," featuring the music and lyrics of Adam Schlesinger, runs for nine performances, starting Aug. 5.

A PB&J Cafe production for children, "Cinderella goes Disco," is being performed at noon Saturday in City Park and July 29-31 and Aug. 12. 

"Shows on the Side," featuring local performers playing in the alley beside the theater, will take place before each evening show. Cat Montgomery was the performer on Wednesday night.

