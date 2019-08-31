GLENS FALLS —
Seductive in her goddess-like majesty, “The Madonna ca. 1480,” gently presses her folded-in-prayer hands one into the other.
Surviving the ruins of time, albeit a bit scarred, this newly conserved white-glazed, terra cotta Andrea della Robbia sculpture is revealed in her aging and ageless splendor as part of a current exhibition, “Masterpieces Under the Microscope,” at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.
“What bothered me about this sculpture before we had it worked on, is that there were bands that ran through it,” said Hyde Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programming Jonathan Canning on Wednesday about the 1480 work purchased by Charlotte Hyde in 1936 from Brummer Gallery in New York.
Canning points to before pictures of the 539-year-old Italian sculpture, talking about how it would have been in its earliest form.
“You can see it was discolored,” said Canning, explaining that the white was symbolic of the virgin’s unstained sinless nature. “We were not able to convey that (purity) because ours had these areas of discoloration.”
According to Canning, the della Robbia family’s fame and reputation was built on the purity and consistency of the white glaze they put over the terra cotta.
“The recipe was their secret,” he said.
So with grant funding from the Greater Hudson Heritage Network, a partner of the New York State Council on the Arts, the “Madonna” and an 1873 landscape oil painting, “A Peep into Lake George,” by Hudson River School artist James Brade Sword, the Williamstown and Atlanta Art Conservation Center brought new life to the works now on display in the current exhibition.
“I thought it was worth promoting that we do part. It is our responsibility is to conserve and preserve the pieces in the collection,” said Canning. “So we had two projects this year.”
Canning said that the Sword painting, “Was a gift that came in the door unexpectedly late last year.”
“It was from a woman (Daveen Hanson Wood) who grew up here in Glens Falls and moved away and this was in a house that she and her husband bought in New Jersey,” he said. “When they bought the house they were invited to buy the painting too. They retired and moved from the house … she immediately thought of The Hyde as the museum to give this to. It’s so exciting to get a Hudson River School Artist.”
The scene in Sword’s work is the Narrows of Lake George.
“Somebody wrote on the back in cursive hand the title, ‘A Peep into Lake George,’” Canning said.
Canning points to a mountain peak.
“It looks like he went back and altered these to make the peak clearer,” he said. “And we just had it cleaned, but as you can see its still yellowy in here and you can see this is a strange color. He did a patch and sort of reworked this over time his intervention has changed color at a different rate to the rest of the painting.”
Canning explained that Sword probably used a varnish or a glaze.
“Varnishes, over time, will go yellowy and glazes have a different mixture of pigment to oil and they do change color at a different rate,” he said. “It came back to us and we thought, well this is the artist’s intervention.”
Regarding the della Robbia?
“We thought that there were breaks in the figure over time and that a conservator had put the figure back together again, plastered over the breaks, used a white that had changed color because it wasn’t a fired glaze,” he said. “We thought sometime at the beginning of the 20th century. So, that’s what we thought we were going to find when we sent if off for conservation.”
But actually, what they found was, about 30 percent of the figure had been broken and it had been restored, not by a sort of patching together, but by actually remaking the missing elements in the old terra cotta tradition.
Conserving the “Madonna” took nearly two years, according to Canning.
“A couple of years ago, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the National Gallery in Washington, had a exhibition of della Robbia sculptures. The works by the three generations of the family,” said Canning. ”That’s when I realized that we at the Hyde have works by the three generations, which makes us one of five or six museums in the whole country to have works by the three family members.”
The Hyde has a first generation Luca della Robbia “Virgin and Child” which is on the staircase of Hyde House.
“It was Luca who started the family and then his nephew Andrea took over the business and he did these multiple figure tableaux and that’s what this is,” he said. “You can imagine a Christ child on the ground and maybe some attendant angels. It came out of a tableaux and we’ve just got the kneeling virgin image.”
And because the images were of divinity or the saints, there was a sort of message being broadcast because it was out of clay, he said.
“That is a humble material,” Canning said.
Also included in the “Masterpieces Under the Microscope” is one of the Museum’s two “Baskets of Fruit,” created under Giovanni dell Robbia, Andrea’s son.
The “Baskets of Fruit” has not yet been conserved.
“The good news that we just got is that Greater Hudson Heritage Network is now going to fund the greater part of the conservation of the two ‘Baskets of Fruit.’ that we have in the collection and that are the third and final generation of the family,” Canning said. “Giovanni was the last generation when the family was at its peak and his sculptures were named for their use of color.”
Canning said with the new grant they will have the “Baskets of Fruit” cleaned.
“There’s dust in the crevices and we will actually work in restoring some of the broken and chipped elements of the fruit and leaves and bring them back,” Canning said. “So that the imagery doesn’t look so battered by time. Again we won’t bring it back to its pristine condition You’ll know that it is a 500-year-old piece and that it suffered a bit.
While he hasn’t quite worked out how he’s going to use them, he will.
“I have plans for some sort of a Renaissance Show in the next few years and we would feature the three generations of the family,” he said, adding that everything will have been conserved. “I’m looking at 2023, 2024. We work several years ahead. We’ve got research to get done, sponsors to line up.”
The “Masterpieces Under the Microscope” exhibition continues through Sept. 15.
