Revamped Moran-Derby Park on schedule to open for summer

HUDSON FALLS — The Moran-Derby Park project is nearly complete and officials are working toward a summer opening.

During a Village Board meeting Monday night, village Trustee Michael Horrigan said that the irrigation system is being installed this week in the 6-acre park, which needs to get done before turf grass gets put in for the new softball park.

Horrigan said that the grass should be installed near the end of April or beginning of May, at which point the turf cannot be tread on by any visitors.

The grass will need at least a month to settle, otherwise it could get ruined and would take another year to fix it, he said.

"When we put the new turf in, no one can go on it just yet. Everyone needs to be patient," Horrigan said.

The Moran-Derby Park Committee and Village Board are hoping to have their grand opening by the third week of June, when the entire park can be opened.

Patience has been the name of the game for Horrigan, who grew up near the park and has many fond memories of it.

When he was a kid, the park would get flooded and turned into an ice rink.

"Looking at it now, it's hard to imagine that I skated the whole 5 to 6 acres of it," he said.

There will still be ice skating available at the park during the winter months.

"I've been chasing this (renovation project) for five years. It is the diamond of Hudson Falls," said Horrigan, who is also the co-chair of the Moran-Derby Park Committee.

While Horrigan has been working to make this happen for some time, the project wasn't jump-started until 2019, when local businessmen Brien and Mike Moran donated $500,000 to the project.

At the time, the donation brought the park committee halfway to realizing its dream, but when COVID-19 hit, it drove construction material costs sky-high, bringing the cost of the project close to $2 million.

With the help of state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, the project received a $600,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

"The assemblywoman has been tremendous in helping Hudson Falls," Horrigan said.

Another $400,000 came from donations from others, including the Sandy Hill Foundation, Wheelabrator, Boralex and community members. The names of those who donated to the project have been engraved on bricks and lined up on the ground near the new basketball court and playground.

Horrigan is hoping to do more than just return the park to its former glory after years of neglect; he hopes that the park will spark more revitalization in the community.

When completed, the park will have a new regulation-size soccer field, a new softball field, a new basketball court and three pickleball courts.

"We had a vision for a multi-use park. Take the sports out of it — what else does the community want?"

There will also be two new event spaces for live music and performances.

"We're talking to the Strand Theatre about getting more live music to the park," Horrigan said.

There is also a new double sidewalk circling the entire park for visitors and spectators of the different sports events, including 39 sugar and red maple trees, Horrigan said. In addition, there is also all-new lighting, fencing, landscaping and a complete renovation of the restrooms and clubhouse building.

Construction crews are from Clark Companies, based in Delhi in Delaware County, while The Chazen Companies from Glens Falls designed the project.

