From the Silver Bay YMCA: Silver Bay YMCA is delighted to announce that Rev. Karen Skalla will begin her tenure as a Chaplain for Silver Bay YMCA starting Aug. 1.

Skalla will be filling the position previously held by Rev. Bruce Tamlyn. Tamlyn retired from his role as Chaplain December 31, 2022, and had been serving the Silver Bay community in a variety of capacities for 52 years.

“Karen, with her unique experience in the fields of Spirituality and in Medicine, will bring a deep sense of caring to this role. Karen is also creative, and I am excited have her bring new life and energy to the Spiritual Life Department,” Garth Allen, Silver Bay YMCA’s spiritual life director, stated.

Skalla comes to Silver Bay from Brownsville, Vermont and is no stranger to Silver Bay, as she has stayed at Silver Bay through the Pastoral Respite Program.

“Silver Bay’s Pastoral Respite Program has been my refuge for nearly 20 of those (31) years in medicine. I discovered it during a life-altering Clinical Pastoral Training Program designed for healthcare providers - and then spent the rest of my career exploring and advocating for the integration of Spirituality and Medicine. A giant leap of faith took me to Seminary at Boston University, followed by ordination in the Methodist Church and Spiritual Director Training at Rolling Ridge Retreat Center outside of Boston,” stated Skalla.

Although Silver Bay YMCA is sad to see Tamlyn go, and wishes him the best in retirement, they are excited to welcome Skalla to the spiritual life family.