Returning events, plus the Wienermobile, set for Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — The 61st Lake George Winter Carnival is set to kick off the weekend of Feb. 4 and 5 and new features have been added to enhance the experience.

The event was well attended at the 2022 celebration, Nancy Nichols, the festival’s co-chair, said.

“2022’s celebration was packed. You couldn’t get another person in the parking lot and in the hotels. Just about every hotel was at capacity,” she said.

Carnivalgoers will be offered a wide range of activities to take part in on opening weekend, including the well-known chili cook-off, make-your-own snow tie-dyed LGWC T-shirts, and the popular outhouse races.

“We will also have activities for kids like story time at the library, and the Courtyard Marriott will have a lot of indoor activities like arts and crafts,” Nichols said.

Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Gina Mintzer, expressed her excitement for the outhouse races. She said that in her five years with the organization, the popularity of the niche race has grown tremendously.

“The outhouse races are so popular that they added a second day this year. My first year here when I went to the carnival, I saw it and it was hilarious,” she said. “It’s such a big hit.”

Another new addition will be a visit from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped bus made a stop in Lake George during the summer and it will be making a return for anyone who missed it.

“When it was here in the summer, I think it was one of our biggest attractions,” Mintzer said.

There will be a different themed cook-off every weekend, starting with chili on Feb. 4. Another attraction that grabs a lot of attention at the carnival are the helicopter rides that take off on the iced-over lake.

“To see a helicopter do rides right off of the lake is really cool. There’s snowmobile races, car races, motorcycle races, there’s just so much that’s exhilarating just to watch,” Mintzer said.

Both Nichols and Mintzer spoke about how the carnival works to keep Lake George buzzing during it’s typical off-season. Nichols said that life is brought back to the area with the carnival and attracts many people from across the Adirondacks.

“They have been bringing in everybody during the winter and it definitely gives this area a financial transfusion from the long winter days,” she said. “It brings people into the motels, the restaurants, the stores, the gas stations to the convenience stores.”

Mintzer said the carnival began in 1961 as a way to not only bring people to the area during the cold months, but also as a chance for Lake George to show off all it has to offer.

“It was a celebration of outdoor activities during the winter here. For the resorts that were open then and now years later, it’s a way for them to show off things to do here and keep people employed,” she said.

As for some of the annual traditions, there will be a parade at 4 p.m. opening night, fireworks at 7 p.m., and the all-day bonfire will take place Sunday on Shepard Beach.

The schedule for the 2023 Lake George Winter Carnival is subject to change and an up-to-date list of activities for opening weekend can be found on the Lake George Winter Carnival’s Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/27JBulbnK.