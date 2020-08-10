Return of heat and humidity triggers heat advisories

The heat and humidity is back.

Temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees in parts of the region with oppressive dew points. Heat index values are expected to reach near 100 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for Saratoga and southern Washington counties.

With increasing heat and humidity the region will be at a higher risk for severe weather starting Monday afternoon with isolated showers and storms. Temperatures on Monday will reach the high 80s to low 90s.

Temperatures will stay high overnight dropping to only the high 60s to low 70s setting up a very hot Tuesday with temperatures expected to hit 93 with heat index levels in the high 90s.

The National Weather Service reminds individuals to drink plenty of fluids and avoid being outside during the hottest times of the day.

Heat-related illnesses are possible if individuals do not take precautions.

The hot temperatures will continue on Wednesday before more seasonal temperatures return the remainder of the week.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

