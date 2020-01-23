Retiring senator thanked in BOCES tribute video

“For all the superintendents in the WSWHE BOCES and especially from those superintendents in the True North, you have been such a strong advocate over your years of service and you will be severely missed,” said Minerva Superintendent Timothy Farrell.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

James Dexter, district superintendent of WSWHE BOCES, said that whenever BOCES needed help, Little was willing to try.

“You’ve always heard what we had to say and you’ve always done your best,” he said. “You have been a true champion for children in this region. Thank you.”

Little was not expecting the video, which played at the end of last week’s legislative breakfast at BOCES.

“I’m really taken aback,” she said. “I’m flabbergasted.”

She smiled as she saw the photos of her with the BOCES students.

“I love all the school districts and I love BOCES,” she said, adding that two grandchildren are in the BOCES program now.

She said the photo montage made her regret retiring at the end of this year, when this term ends.