Retiring senator thanked in BOCES tribute video

Many politicians tour schools and give speeches. But few actually get involved, again and again, in hands-on lessons at those schools.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, has regularly visited WSWHE BOCES sites to watch student welders, computer coders and construction vehicle drivers. She's participated in lessons and even got on a Bobcat.
So, in honor of Little’s future retirement in December after 24 years in the Assembly and the Senate, BOCES surprised her with a tribute video that included photos of her encouraging their students.
The 4-minute video shows her in a Bobcat excavator, as well as working one-on-one with a girl who was demonstrating computer coding. There’s a picture of Little with young men working on cars and a photo of her learning how to build computers. She taste-tested food from culinary arts students.
They were examples of politicking at its best, and school superintendents thanked her through the video.
“I really appreciate that you never took your eye off what I think the most important part of your job is, and that is helping children grow, helping children learn, and helping children have the best possible education they can have. Thank you,” said Queensbury Superintendent Douglas Huntley.
Other superintendents said she was the voice for rural upstate schools in the Senate.
“For all the superintendents in the WSWHE BOCES and especially from those superintendents in the True North, you have been such a strong advocate over your years of service and you will be severely missed,” said Minerva Superintendent Timothy Farrell.
James Dexter, district superintendent of WSWHE BOCES, said that whenever BOCES needed help, Little was willing to try.
“You’ve always heard what we had to say and you’ve always done your best,” he said. “You have been a true champion for children in this region. Thank you.”
Little was not expecting the video, which played at the end of last week’s legislative breakfast at BOCES.
“I’m really taken aback,” she said. “I’m flabbergasted.”
She smiled as she saw the photos of her with the BOCES students.
“I love all the school districts and I love BOCES,” she said, adding that two grandchildren are in the BOCES program now.
She said the photo montage made her regret retiring at the end of this year, when this term ends.
“But I am turning 80 in September. I always said I wouldn’t be there when I’m 80. I loved it all so much, I got very sad but then I realized there’s a real freedom to this — I can say or do anything I want, and believe me, I’m doing it!” she said.
She thanked them for supporting her.
“Twenty-five years of working with such great people,” she said. “I’m blessed to have been able to have this position and have people vote for me all these years. I’m the luckiest person.”
