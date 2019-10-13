DRESDEN — Like many volunteer fire departments in small communities, the Huletts Landing Fire Department has struggled to attract manpower. But as a hamlet of mainly seasonal homes, recruiting new members proves even more difficult when the community's population dwindles from 2,000 during the summer to 40 or so come winter.
That annual exodus led to the roster of the fire department that covers the hamlet on the east shore of Lake George having just a handful of members who had any formal training about how to fight a fire.
"We have four year-round members," Huletts Landing Fire Chief Jay Vander Plaat said.
That changed last month, when 20 men, most of them newly joined members of the department and all in their 60s, 70s and 80s, completed an intensive state course to give Huletts Landing a trained fire department.
With fire and training courses becoming longer and more complex, and typically held in bigger communities an hour or more away, getting new people the instruction they needed to safely handle themselves at a fire scene has proved problematic around the region and country. But when word spread among residents of Huletts Landing of the department's need for volunteers, nearly two dozen agreed to help out.
The department's leaders, Vander Plaat and Capt. Jim Leghorn, the department's training officer, were able to convince the Washington County Fire Coordinator's Office and state Bureau of Fire to bring in state-certified instructors to their lakeside community to teach a course if they could get enough participants.
Get enough they did, with 21 seasonal residents stepping up to take the 80-hour training course for eight hours a day, twice a week in July and August. And all were men between their early 60s and mid-80s, giving up two days a week of their summer to learn how to protect their homes and their neighbors' in the event of a fire. (One dropped out because of the time commitment.)
"These guys, some of them in their 80s, spent 80 hours of their summer in training instead with their children and grandchildren on the lake," Vander Plaat said. "It was the coolest thing."
You have free articles remaining.
State Fire Instructor Scott Richards, a retired Glens Falls firefighter who led the training, said it was the oldest class he had ever taught by far, with students having an average age of 69. But he said all were in great shape for their ages and were willing learners, and passed the course to learn how to be a state-certified exterior firefighter.
Leghorn, a former fire chief in Newburgh, said the class included retired doctors, lawyers, teachers and a funeral director. He said retirees helping out is not unusual in Huletts Landing, as the department has had members in their 90s who respond to calls, though mainly for emotional support or to direct traffic.
"We don't get a lot of younger guys because it is a retirement community," Leghorn said. "We call the 60-year-olds the young guys."
Vander Plaat, who served as a volunteer firefighter in New Jersey before moving to Huletts Landing, was among those who took the course to freshen up on the training. A firefighter who had joined the Cossayuna Fire Department joined in as well.
With Huletts Landing isolated from other nearby departments, its important for the hamlet to have its own fire department with members who know what to do when fire breaks out, the chief and Leghorn said.
"A lot of it was teaching them awareness and safety. They need to know how to protect themselves," Leghorn said.
Richards said it was admirable for the group of retirees to not only want to help their community, but also sacrifice their summer at a beautiful lakeside community.
"These guys gave a lot of their summer for this," he said. "I would be driving up there on a nice day and think there would be three people there, and the whole class would show up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.