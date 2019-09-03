LAKE LUZERNE — Who’s lived in the same house on Main Street in Corinth for 37 years, works part time at the local funeral home doing whatever needs doing and retired from Corinth schools after teaching math for 32 years?
The answer is Dave Fasulo, the 65-year-old toast of trivia players in these parts because he’s the guy who asks the questions on Thursday nights at the Long Horn Restaurant and Pub here. As many as 100 people play every week on as many as a dozen teams in the heat of the summer tourist season.
And pay attention, because that song that you’re hearing in the background, that catchy 1960s rock-and-roll tune? It probably will be the answer to a question later on and you’ll kick yourself for not paying closer attention.
At the Long Horn, seated on a stool in front of his laptop computer, mic in hand, Fasulo warmed up the crowd with a velvety, measured voice more like a disc jockey than a math teacher.
“Next category will be,” he said, pausing for effect, “... geography. Remember, I was a math teacher. So don’t expect me to pronounce things correctly.”
A chorus of boos followed as Fasulo asked the first of 10 questions in the category: What country in addition to Spain and France was home to an Atlantic as well as a Mediterranean coast? (Answer: Morocco.)
And don’t worry about teams cheating with their phones because no signal for any carrier reaches this part of Lake Luzerne, and the Long Horn turns off its Wi-Fi during the game.
Fasulo has been hosting trivia year-round at the Long Horn for four years, substituting as the host before that. Even in the middle of the Adirondack winter, at least a couple of teams arrive on Thursday nights prepared to play.
One of those teams, which calls itself Very Stable Geniuses, is always made up of Fasulo’s family and friends and often includes his wife, Becky Fasulo, and her 92-year-old father, Dr. Richard Pitkin, a Corinth resident and retired family doctor.
Yes, team names are a thing among the Long Horn’s trivia players. Another team made up of regulars from the town of Day calls itself Smarty Pants. During the summer season, a team of teachers from the Luzerne Music Center calls itself Loony Tunes.
Long Horn co-owner George Gregory, 42, said trivia is more than just fun: It’s good for filling the Long Horn’s 100-or-so seats.
“We’ve turned people away because we were full for trivia,” Gregory said.
Trivia is good business because it turns customers into weekly regulars, he said. Gregory and his fiancé, Tiffany Olsen, bought the Long Horn about four years ago. They kept trivia nights because “it’s a tradition” Gregory said. “It’s been going on at the Long Horn for many, many years.”
Prizes for first, second and third-place teams include gift certificates for the Long Horn and the chance to veto a question or ask for a special hint in next week’s game.
Some bar owners subscribe to a variety of subscription services offering ready-made trivia but Fasulo prefers to come up with his own games.
“I use several free-to-use trivia websites along with using local news for some,” Fasulo said. “Some things depend on the mood I’m in when I write the questions, or I see a neat one that I think the group will like.”
Fasulo said he sometimes throws in a super-easy question just to give all players more of a chance and he often gives the crowd the benefit of the doubt.
“I wanted Africa,” he said, after giving the answer to what continent was home to the Barbary Coast. “But I would have taken San Francisco. It was the red light district there.”
And Fasulo favors a trick question or two. “Which king died in August of 1977?” he asked. Answer: Elvis Presley.
Lake Luzerne resident Dan Stewart, 72, and his wife, Gin Stewart, 71, are summer regulars at the Long Horn on trivia nights.
“It’s fun,” said Dan Stewart, a retired engineer. “We like getting with a bunch of people.”
Gin Stewart, a retired school principal from Georgia, said she thinks trivia keep brains active.
“If we miss a question we go home and get more information,” she said. “It keeps the wheels turning — and the food’s good.”
Trivia at the Long Horn runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and usually includes eight rounds featuring things like science, geography, sports and pop culture (which always draws a sigh of displeasure from the crowd).
“It’s fun to see how much useless knowledge we have stored,” said Fasulo, who plays on a team of family and friends on Monday nights at BWP in Saratoga Springs.
Long Horn owner Gregory likes watching the crowd interact during trivia nights and has come to the conclusion that at least one person’s IQ benefits.
“We have teams that come from all over the county to play,” Gregory said, adding that he thinks Fasulo is a big part of the draw. “He’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met.”
