Scott Kishbaugh, a longtime employee with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, was honored Friday, Aug. 16 at the Lake George Association's annual meeting.
Kishbaugh retired last year from his post as chief of the state's Lakes Monitoring and Assessment Section.
Walt Lender, executive director of the Lake George Association, honored Kishbaugh with the association's "special citation," for his work on Lake George and lakes across New York. Kishbaugh directed the state's Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program for nearly 40 years. That program involves hundreds of volunteers, collecting water samples to help determine the health of a water body.
Kishbaugh reflected on his time with the DEC.
Lake George, he said, inspired his career. He had followed a girlfriend to Bolton in 1982, where he first saw the lake. Originally focused on engineering, Kishbaugh took more classes in biology and limnology, the study of freshwater bodies.
For the next several decades, Kishbaugh said, his career has been about keeping Lake George looking like Lake George and bringing the water quality of other lakes up to its high standard.
"They all have their own charms," Kishbaugh said about lakes he's worked on across the state. "They all have their own challenges."
Invasive beetle hunt
If you're a pool owner, the state Department of Environmental Conservation may want to hear from you.
Asian longhorned beetles, invasive bugs that damage trees, are out and about this time of year. The DEC said the bugs may be found in pools and pool filters.
People who don't have a swimming pool may see evidence of the insect through exit holes in trees, accumulation of sawdust, oozing sap and pits in the bark of trees, according to a news release.
If you find the beetles in your area, the DEC said to freeze one of them in a bag or container and contact the agency through email, text or mail.
Contact information is: foresthealth@dec.ny.gov, (518) 810-1609 or mail to Forest Health Diagnostic Lab, 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054.
Trump straws
President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign website is selling reusable and recyclable plastic "Trump straws."
"Liberal paper straws don't work," the product description reads.
The product sale appears to be in response to an international push to ban plastic straws. Single-use plastics, like most straws, are polluting the environment.
"Trump straws," however, are not single-use and are advertised as reusable, recyclable and BPA-free. They are also laser-engraved with the word, "Trump." Ten come in one pack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.