Retired Post-Star editor pens a ‘love letter to community journalism'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was trying to find stuff that was still viable,” Tingley said. “And one of the pleasant surprises was, looking at the columns, was that they all kind of held up over time.”

Tingley avoided political columns, rather focusing on inspirational, heartbreaking people stories.

Communities from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are represented, but people from outside the Glens Falls region would enjoy reading the book, which represents life in any small town, he said.

The book is being released during a time of growing resentment toward newspapers and reporters, Tingley said, a time when newspapers' news operations are shrinking.

The title, “The Last American Editor,” isn’t meant to be taken literally, Tingley said.

“It’s meant to be taken as a metaphor for what’s happening to newspapers all across the country, and it is kind of ironic,” he said.

“Some of this work is of a bygone era,” he said, “and what happens to those stories now that there’s no one there to tell them?”

Each column in the book is followed up with a postscript updating readers on what has happened since the column was first published.