Retired Post-Star editor pens a ‘love letter to community journalism'

QUEENSBURY — Retirement has allowed Ken Tingley to write a new chapter.
In fact, he has written two books.
The former Post-Star editor has written a book titled “The Last American Editor,” a collection of his columns from his 32 years at the newspaper.
The book, which includes 83 columns first published in the The Post-Star, is divided into six sections: People, Hometown USA, Life and Death, Sports, The World and My Life.
Tingley retired during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended his career at the paper with a “Flashback” series of some of his best work.
That inspired him to turn his columns into a book.
“It started occurring to me that this book was more than just a collection of my columns, that it was kind of a history lesson, a collection of what the community values the most, the types of people, the types of things,” he said.
Published by Something Or Other Publishing, the paperback and Kindle versions are available on Amazon.
The book boasts a foreword by Margaret Sullivan, the media columnist for The Washington Post, an upstate New York native who was previously editor of The Buffalo News.
Sullivan writes in her foreword: “We ink-stained journalists recognize we aren’t writing for the ages but for the moment.” But Tingley’s columns have lasting value, Sullivan says.
“I was trying to find stuff that was still viable,” Tingley said. “And one of the pleasant surprises was, looking at the columns, was that they all kind of held up over time.”
Tingley avoided political columns, rather focusing on inspirational, heartbreaking people stories.
Communities from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are represented, but people from outside the Glens Falls region would enjoy reading the book, which represents life in any small town, he said.
The book is being released during a time of growing resentment toward newspapers and reporters, Tingley said, a time when newspapers' news operations are shrinking.
The title, “The Last American Editor,” isn’t meant to be taken literally, Tingley said.
“It’s meant to be taken as a metaphor for what’s happening to newspapers all across the country, and it is kind of ironic,” he said.
“Some of this work is of a bygone era,” he said, “and what happens to those stories now that there’s no one there to tell them?”
Each column in the book is followed up with a postscript updating readers on what has happened since the column was first published.
Tingley has already written a second book, titled “The Last American Newspaper,” which chronicles some of the great journalism The Post-Star produced during his tenure. The second book will be available next spring.