A retired New York State Police investigator from Wilton died on Friday due to an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Monday, State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said he was saddened to announce the death of retired Senior Investigator Nicholas A. Georgeadis.

Following the events of 9/11, Georgeadis was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.

The 52-year-old joined the state police force on April 30, 1997, and served with the agency for 21 years until his retirement on Nov. 28, 2018. He served most of his career as a member of the special investigations unit and was last assigned to the Office of Counterterrorism.

Georgeadis is survived by his wife, Amy, and three children: Austin, Alexis, and Thomas.

State police will post updates on services for Georgeadis to the New York State Police Online Newsroom website.