On most summer weekends you could find Gary Mazzone out in the woods of Washington County, hunting, fishing and enjoying no cell service. It was his escape from the hustle of working as a police inspector in Connecticut, though he loved doing that, too.
"My dad was the biggest every-man," said Brian Mazzone. "He could fit in anywhere."
Whether it was in the backwoods of Hebron or having dinner with the governor of Connecticut, Gary was in his element, Brian said.
The 66-year-old recent retiree was one of seven who died Wednesday morning, when a World War II-era bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. There were 13 people on board that day.
Gary, who was from East Windsor, Connecticut, but had a second home in Hebron, was a 1973 graduate of Paul Smith's College and a 1991 graduate of the University of Connecticut, according to his LinkedIn page.
Brian said his dad always wanted to be a forest ranger, but he started off his career as a police officer in Connecticut and ended up staying in the field for more than two decades. He was, for a time, captain of the Vernon Police Department.
In the late 90s, around the time he purchased his second home in Hebron, Gary became a police inspector for the Connecticut State's Attorneys Office.
"You didn't rise to that rank unless you had a long and successful career as a police officer," said David Shepack, retired county state's attorney.
"He was a phenomenal inspector and an even better person," said Dawn Gallo, supervisory assistant state's attorney. "He worked for the state's attorneys office, but he would help a public defender, defense lawyer, victim, witness or defendant. It didn't matter. He just cared deeply about justice and humankind."
Gary assisted in some of the most horrific court cases, including the early 2000s case of the rape and murder of a Connecticut teenager, Maryann Measles. Shepack said as an inspector, Gary would assist with investigations, prosecution of cases, search warrants, interviews of witnesses and more.
Amidst some of the toughest cases, however, Gary loved people and knew how to get along with anyone.
Brian said even some of the people his father arrested had nothing but good things to say about him. A reporter from the Hartford Courant, who knew and had worked with Gary, called in tears, Brian added.
"He was just lively," Brian said. "He collected people. He had so many people that he knew."
Behind the thick mustache, Gary was also a funny man. He was voted class clown growing up, and was known for pulling pranks and making people laugh. His son said if you didn't find Gary funny, he found himself funny.
Gary also loved history and had a particular interest in World War II. Brian said he did not know his father was going to fly on the B-17 bomber, but he said the flight had to have been a big deal for him.
The plane was known as a Flying Fortress, and was associated with the Collings Foundation. It was not the same plane that made an appearance at the Warren County airport last month, though it is similar.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Gary is survived by his wife, Joan; three children, Brian, Dan and Maureen Rosa; two stepdaughters, Stasy Lanata and Kim Borbeau; and 12 grandchildren with another on the way. Memorial services are still being arranged.
"His family adored him," Brian said, through tears. "His immediate family, his step-family, his family and friends, adored him, and I think we'll see that in the coming weeks. I think we've already seen it."
