A retired New York City Police detective investigator, who helped sift through the remains, following 9/11 lost his battle with cancer Friday morning, The Post-Star has learned.
Dennis Murphy called the Lake George area home after retiring from the department and relocating with his wife about 20 years ago.
Murphy had cancer of the tongue, throat and neck and was undergoing chemotherapy. His cancer has been tied to his work at the main morgue on 30th Street and First Avenue in Manhattan, where he helped sort and identify the remains of the police officers and firefighters killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Murphy was a strong advocate the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund and was on hand when President Donald Trump signed the bill extending benefits through 2092.
For a Post-Star story published in August, he said, “This is going to help a lot of people.”
He was also part of the FealGood Foundation, an advocacy organization for first responders started by John Feal, who was a construction worker in 2001 during the demolition work at Ground Zero. The organization was instrumental in getting the compensation fund extension passed, and many of them were at the White House when Trump signed the bill.
On Friday afternoon, his service was honored by local first responders as his body was transported from Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs to the Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
Fire departments from across the region unfurled flags at the Northway overpasses along the route.
As of Friday afternoon, funeral arrangements have not been announced.
