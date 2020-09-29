Retired Justice Krogmann endorses Smith

GLENS FALLS — Retired state Supreme Court Justice David B. Krogmann has endorsed Rob Smith for Warren County Court judge.

Krogmann served as Glens Falls City Court judge from 1983 to 2003 and then was a state Supreme Court justice until his retirement in 2015.

Smith, of Queensbury, currently works as the chief staff attorney for Warren County Court Judge John Hall, who is retiring this year. Smith is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence ballot lines against Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, who has the Democratic, Working Families Party, Green Party and Libertarian ballot lines.

Krogmann said Smith is most qualified to serve as Warren County Court and Surrogate Court judge.

“Rob has certainly acquired the legal experience and knowledge to serve as County Court Judge. I believe that he also will have the other important quality that all judges, in my opinion, must possess, and that is judicial temperament,” Kroggman said in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0