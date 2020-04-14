Retired infectious diseases doctor at Glens Falls Hospital explains how to shop safely

A retired infectious diseases specialist from Glens Falls Hospital is offering advice on how to shop for groceries safely.
Dr. Richard Leach, who started his practice in Glens Falls in 1977 and later become the HIV specialist for state prison inmates as well as an epidemiologist at Glens Falls Hospital, is trying to help people understand what works and what is probably useless.
First of all, he said, those who are immune-compromised or over the age of 70 should not go out, because they have a higher risk of dying if they catch the virus.
“Make somebody else do your shopping,” Leach said bluntly.
For the rest of us, he advises a cloth mask — so that we don’t infect others and to eliminate a tiny chance of inhaling the virus.
Gloves? Probably useless, he said.
“Far and away, most of new infections are caused by hands to face. There is no scientific data as to what percent of the total infections hands to face cause, or what percent are caused by inhaling infected droplets. Best guesses: 95% hands, 5% inhale,” he said.
His recommendation: bring hand sanitizer to the store, and sanitize every time you want to touch your face.
He thinks people are most likely to get the virus from standing near another person, so his advice focuses on avoiding people as much as possible. He recommended using delivery services or curbside pickup whenever possible, although that has become difficult in recent weeks.
The Hannaford on Broad Street in Glens Falls reported that its “Hannaford to go” program was so overbooked that it could not fulfill many of the orders. The store is now only offering time slots each morning, and by 9 a.m. they are filled.
The Price Chopper on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury reported it also can’t keep up with demand for those who want to pick up at the curb. Those who want items delivered through Instacart from that store must wait five days for their groceries.
Given all that, Leach said the best thing to do is to shop quickly.
“Promise yourself that you won't linger to do impulse shopping. Get in and get out of the store as fast as you can,” he said.
Try to go to the store when it’s less crowded. If there’s a crowded aisle, skip it.
“Circle back when it is less crowded,” he said.
Local grocery stores are trying to improve crowding by putting arrows on the floor in each aisle so that people only go in one direction through the store, and placing tape on the floor six feet apart in checkout to keep people separated.
But Leach said customers should also use their ears. If you hear someone coughing or sneezing, avoid them.
That means taking steps people don’t normally take. Don’t stand in a line near them, even if it means getting out of line. Don’t go down the aisle the sick person is in, until they are gone.
“If they do cough or sneeze 6 feet from you, hold your breath and walk away,” he said.
In addition to regular hand sanitizing, he said people should sanitize the cart handle. If you don’t have a alcohol wipe, he suggests bringing a rag soaked in bleach, in a plastic bag.
Once the groceries are home, he does not think it is likely that people will catch the virus from touching a box of food.
“It is true that research has shown the novel coronavirus to survive on plastic and stainless steel surfaces up to three days and on cardboard up to one day. But the risk of obtaining the virus from surfaces of food containers or food itself is probably negligible,” he said.
The issue is that the virus will start to die as soon as it hits the container. By the time the buyer finishes shopping, buys everything and gets home, much of the virus is probably dead.
“That is because the number of viral particles there is probably low to begin with, and also the number decays exponentially over a period of hours,” he said, adding that there is also no scientific evidence of anyone catching the virus from a container.
But for extra security, he said it’s fine to wipe down all containers with a disinfectant solution, diluted bleach or alcohol wipes. Produce should always be washed (whether or not there is a pandemic going on) but only with running water, not soap. He added that after wiping down containers, people should remember to wipe down the surface on which they were placing the containers, and wash their cloth bags.
He recommends bringing cloth bags to the store.
“As a community, we have just been moving to the use of reusable cloth bags for our grocery shopping for a very good reason: to reduce plastic pollution of our planet,” he said.
He was not pleased to see that stores are switching back to plastic bags during the pandemic.
“There is not a shred of evidence that re-using cloth bags to pack our groceries carries any kind of risk of contagion,” he said.
What about that mask?
“I think wearing masks should become the new norm for us in the Glens Falls area,” he said, recommending them especially indoors. He thinks they also might help people remember not to touch their faces with unwashed hands. But if they touch the mask, he said, they must sanitize their hands afterward.
Masks should also be washed after every use. He recommends washing them by hand in soapy, hot water and hung to dry until completely dry.
He wants to start distributing homemade masks to the community, through the Salvation Army and other groups.
“I’m developing a major effort to reach out to people who are sewers and quilters to make masks,” he said. “I could easily distribute 1,000 masks right now.”
His wife is a dentist, so they plan to use her autoclave to sterilize all the masks before giving them out.
Anyone who wants to donate masks to the effort should contact Leach at 518-926-9936.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.