Retired infectious diseases doctor at Glens Falls Hospital explains how to shop safely

The Hannaford on Broad Street in Glens Falls reported that its “Hannaford to go” program was so overbooked that it could not fulfill many of the orders. The store is now only offering time slots each morning, and by 9 a.m. they are filled.

The Price Chopper on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury reported it also can’t keep up with demand for those who want to pick up at the curb. Those who want items delivered through Instacart from that store must wait five days for their groceries.

Given all that, Leach said the best thing to do is to shop quickly.

“Promise yourself that you won't linger to do impulse shopping. Get in and get out of the store as fast as you can,” he said.

Try to go to the store when it’s less crowded. If there’s a crowded aisle, skip it.

“Circle back when it is less crowded,” he said.

Local grocery stores are trying to improve crowding by putting arrows on the floor in each aisle so that people only go in one direction through the store, and placing tape on the floor six feet apart in checkout to keep people separated.

But Leach said customers should also use their ears. If you hear someone coughing or sneezing, avoid them.