Retired doctor now focusing on getting masks to the public

“The targets, as you can see, are the elders, underprivileged, shut-ins,” he said. “I’m worried about some of the homes for handicapped and elderly, which are so potentially vulnerable.”

The masks are being autoclaved to sterilize them by members of the Upper Hudson Dental Society in their offices. Dentists use autoclaves for sterilization routinely.

After being sterilized, the masks are individually packaged for distribution.

Leach thinks it’s important for everyone to wear masks to keep from spreading coronavirus.

“If I am infected, even if not sick at all, I could spread the virus,” he said. “A mask will keep me from blasting virus into the air.”

He thinks it also could help a little to protect the wearer from other people’s germs.

“So, if I’m fine and walk into Price Chopper where someone infected has just sneezed virus into the air and if I have a mask on, it is likely to keep me from snarfing in the virus,” he said. “But it’s still clean hands and keep hands away from face that are the most important pieces of protection. And social distance, of course.”