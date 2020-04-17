Retired doctor now focusing on getting masks to the public

QUEENSBURY — A retired epidemiologist’s effort to distribute masks has taken off, with more than 350 donated already.
“The first batch went out yesterday morning to the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences,” said Dr. Richard Leach on Friday.
Students there are delivering prescriptions to shut-ins and they needed masks to avoiding spreading the virus unknowingly to their patients.
Leach, in a story in Wednesday's Post-Star, had asked for masks. He is a retired primary care doctor and epidemiologist from Glens Falls Hospital who offered medical advice in the story on how to shop safely.
He is now focusing on getting masks to the public.
“Second and third batches went to Salvation Army and Catholic Charities,” he said.
The Salvation Army is bringing masks to the senior citizens who live in downtown Glens Falls.
Next, Meals on Wheels will get a batch to distribute with their meals.
“Hope more masks come in — gonna need lots!” he said. “Conkling Center needs them. Open Door Mission.”
On April 27, the Salvation Army is going to hold a big food pantry distribution event and wants masks to give out then, too.
“The targets, as you can see, are the elders, underprivileged, shut-ins,” he said. “I’m worried about some of the homes for handicapped and elderly, which are so potentially vulnerable.”
The masks are being autoclaved to sterilize them by members of the Upper Hudson Dental Society in their offices. Dentists use autoclaves for sterilization routinely.
After being sterilized, the masks are individually packaged for distribution.
Leach thinks it’s important for everyone to wear masks to keep from spreading coronavirus.
“If I am infected, even if not sick at all, I could spread the virus,” he said. “A mask will keep me from blasting virus into the air.”
He thinks it also could help a little to protect the wearer from other people’s germs.
“So, if I’m fine and walk into Price Chopper where someone infected has just sneezed virus into the air and if I have a mask on, it is likely to keep me from snarfing in the virus,” he said. “But it’s still clean hands and keep hands away from face that are the most important pieces of protection. And social distance, of course.”
The key is to wash or sanitize hands first, before touching your face — every time. That’s particularly when out in public, where you could touch the virus on any surface.
Anyone who wants to donate masks to the effort should contact Leach at 518-926-9936.
