A former Warren County resident has filed a lawsuit claiming he was sexually abused by retired Bishop Howard Hubbard at a church in Chestertown 30 years ago.
The man, whose name is being withheld because he has alleged he is the victim of child sex abuse, filed the lawsuit last week in state Supreme Court in Albany County, naming Hubbard, St. John the Baptist Church and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany as defendants.
Hubbard, who faces three other sex abuse lawsuits, has denied he was involved in any sexual abuse.
The lawsuit claims that Hubbard and now-deceased priest Gerald Kampfer abused the plaintiff when he was a minor on numerous occasions between 1988 and 1990. The lawsuit does not include specific allegations, but claims the plaintiff suffered "physical and psychological injuries."
Among them were "severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, dissociation, anger, depression, anxiety, family turmoil, and loss of faith, a severe shock to his nervous system, certain internal injuries and has been caused to suffer severe physical pain and mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage," according to court papers.
The litigation alleges the diocese and Hubbard were negligent when hiring and overseeing Kampfer.
It does not seek specific damages.
Hubbard was accused of being involved in one incident of sexual abuse with the boy when he was 9 or 10, while Kampfer allegedly repeatedly molested his client.
Kampfer was priest at St. John the Baptist from 1981 to 1992. He died in 2003. He has not been named as a defendant in any other litigation that has been made public.
The man's lawyer, Peter Saghir of New York City, said his client isn't seeking a specific amount of money, but "is really seeking justice."
"This is something that he has carried with him and has impacted his whole life," Saghir said.
The lawsuit is the fourth filed against Hubbard in recent months under the "Child Victims Act" that opened the door for civil litigation in child sexual abuse cases that had previously been barred by legal statutes of limitation. They allege abuse of children between the 1970s and early 1990s in the Albany area.
Hubbard retired as bishop in 2014. He said in an email statement that the allegations are false, and questioned why none of the allegations were found during a former federal prosecutor's 2004 investigation of a complaint made then.
"I don’t know if any of the plaintiffs in these court documents were abused," he wrote. "If so, I hope they find healing and justice. I can only declare with absolute certitude that I was never their abuser or the abuser of anyone else."
A spokeswoman for the diocese said the organization had no comment on the matter as of Wednesday.
“The Diocese of Albany remains focused on survivors, intent on making sure the truth comes out in every case that has been filed. Because we do not want to prejudice any investigation or pending litigation, we will have no further comment on individual cases," Mary DeTurris Poust wrote in an email. “As always, we urge anyone who has been abused to contact local law enforcement and our diocesan assistance coordinator.”
The diocese can be reached at 519-453-6600.
