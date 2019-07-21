For years, Warren County supervisors have watched sales tax receipts in the county rise steadily. But they have been at a loss to explain which economic sectors in the county are performing best, as the state has not historically shared the raw data with the county Treasurer's Office.
That changed earlier this year, when Treasurer Michael Swan's request was granted and he received reams of information from the state Department of Taxation and Finance that helps break down which sectors generate the most sales tax.
The results were interesting.
Not surprisingly, the county's retail stores, such as department stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and auto parts stores, led the way, generating 24.1 percent. Queensbury is home to numerous big-box retailers and a shopping area that is considered the largest between Wilton and the Canadian border.
Restaurants were second with 10.6 percent, and auto dealers third with 10.1 percent.
Some have equated at least part of the years-long rise to increased fuel prices, with corresponding spikes seen as gasoline prices rise. But the data shows that gasoline stations generate just 8.4 percent of the total.
But 28 percent of the receipts could not be categorized, mostly coming from smaller vendors and other industries.
"There are about 50 categories that make the remaining percentage, things like hog and pig farming, mining and wholesale distributors," Swan said.
Sales tax from online sales rose each quarter that data was available, he noted.
The state forwarded the Treasurer's Office data for nearly four years, and Swan's office broke down a one-year period that began Dec. 1, 2016, and ran through Nov. 30, 2017. Swan was able to parse the receipts not only by industry, but by financial quarter as well.
Not surprisingly, the third quarter — which includes the summer tourist season — had the lion's share of the total in most sectors, such as 61 percent of tax from "traveler accommodations," 36 percent of restaurant sales tax and 40 percent of bar taxes.
Swan said the information was sent as more than 450,000 lines of text that had to be reviewed individually. He said it took more than three weeks to categorize and total the numbers to come up with trends.
The breakdown came as the county got its final sales tax payment for the second quarter of 2019, which ended with a 2.1 percent increase. After a poor first quarter, the 2019 total is just 0.1 percent ahead of the 2018 take for the first half of the year.
The 7 percent sales tax added on to certain purchases includes 4 percent charged by the state and 3 percent by the county. Warren County's 3 percent is tied for the lowest in the state with neighboring Washington and Saratoga counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I wonder what's included in "Miscellaneous," the largest category at 28 percent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.