Retail business competition kicks off; $280K worth of grants up for grabs

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls is looking for businesses with the right amount of hustle and drive to compete for a pool of $280,000 in grant money.

Retail and Small Business Development Competition is offering grants for businesses that are starting up or looking to expand. This funding came from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization initiatives that the city was awarded in 2017.

Mayor Dan Hall, who had come up with the idea for the business competition, said last Thursday at the Glens Falls Local Development Corporation that he was inspired by a cable television show called “Cleveland Hustles.” NBA star LeBron James was the executive producer of the show, which awarded start-up money to four businesses that sold handbags, bagels, customized sodas and a yoga school franchise.

Hall liked the idea and thought it would fit in with the redevelopment of downtown, especially on South Street.

“We could help start-up businesses, people with ideas,” he said.

EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said the maximum grant award is $40,000 for retail businesses and $30,000 for other businesses.