Resumption of youth sports get a conditional yes in Saratoga County

Youth sports in Saratoga County got a conditional yes Friday, as Schuylerville and South Glens Falls school officials said they were ready to play.

Athletes can start once the county’s weekly average positivity rate is at or below 4%. In Warren County, officials have said they will "reconsider" allowing sports at the same positivity rate.

Right now, Saratoga County is at 5.1% and Warren County is at 4.5%. So for now, students will only be allowed practice on their own, or at a distance from teammates.

School cases

Queensbury Union Free School District reported that a person has tested positive who was in the high school. However, the person has not been in the building since Dec. 22.

Hadley-Luzerne will resume in-person school Monday, after a week of virtual school that followed a week in which 29 people associated with the school tested positive. The cause for many cases was birthday parties, sleepovers and other social activities.

Prison update