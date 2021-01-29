Resumption of youth sports get a conditional yes in Saratoga County

Youth sports in Saratoga County got a conditional yes Friday, as Schuylerville and South Glens Falls school officials said they were ready to play.
Athletes can start once the county’s weekly average positivity rate is at or below 4%. In Warren County, officials have said they will "reconsider" allowing sports at the same positivity rate.
Right now, Saratoga County is at 5.1% and Warren County is at 4.5%. So for now, students will only be allowed practice on their own, or at a distance from teammates.
School cases
Queensbury Union Free School District reported that a person has tested positive who was in the high school. However, the person has not been in the building since Dec. 22.
Hadley-Luzerne will resume in-person school Monday, after a week of virtual school that followed a week in which 29 people associated with the school tested positive. The cause for many cases was birthday parties, sleepovers and other social activities.
Prison update
There are now 10 inmates ill at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, up from eight the day before, for a total of 74 inmates testing positive since March. There are still three ill at Washington Correctional Facility, the other state prison in Fort Ann.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 33 new cases, for a total of 2,301 confirmed cases since March, and 45 recoveries, for a total of 1,93 recoveries. There are 305 people currently ill, 16 of whom are hospitalized. That’s the same number of hospitalizations as Thursday. One person who is not hospitalized is moderately ill, as are all 16 hospital patients. The new Warren County cases involve 27 people exposed in the community and six nursing home residents.
- Essex County reported 13 new cases.
- Washington County reported Thursday's statistics. There were 16 new cases, for a total of 1,633 confirmed cases since March, and 28 recoveries, for a total of 1,461 recoveries. There are 155 people currently ill, and three are hospitalized, which is seven fewer than Wednesday. Washington County continued to report no deaths this week, but Washington Center in Argyle reported that two residents of the nursing home died in-house this week, and Slate Valley Center in Granville reported that three residents died in-house this week as well.
- Saratoga County reported three deaths, for a total of 116 deaths since March.
- The county also reported 86 new cases, for a total of 10,390 confirmed cases since March. There were 137 recoveries, for a total of 6,045 recoveries. There are 4,229 people currently ill and 70 are hospitalized, the same number as Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Moreau residents (for a total of 206), one Hadley resident (for a total of 44) and one Schuylerville resident (for a total of 18).
- Still ill: 58 town of Corinth residents, 45 village of Corinth residents, 44 Hadley residents, 204 Moreau residents, 89 Northumberland residents, 51 town of Saratoga residents, 17 Schuylerville residents, 40 South Glens Falls residents, 18 Victory residents and 283 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: five Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents and seven Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March (unchanged since Wednesday): one in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 10 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 coronavirus patients. There is one person in intensive care, two fewer than Thursday. Eight patients are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 38 coronavirus patients, down from 42 patients Thursday.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 569 new cases, for a positive test rate of 4.3%, which brought the weekly average down to 5.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.8%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.5%, for an unchanged weekly average of 5.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which reduced the weekly average to 5.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.8%, which reduced the weekly average to 3%.
- Statewide, 12,579 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 4.65%. There were 8,357 people hospitalized Thursday with coronavirus and 151 people died.
