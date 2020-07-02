Results still not known in Warren County judge primary races; Counting resumes Monday

QUEENSBURY — The winners of the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party ballot lines in the Warren County Court judge race will not be known until after the holiday weekend.

The Warren County Board of Elections finished counting the Glens Falls absentee ballots on Thursday after counting all but one of the towns in the county on Wednesday.

Now, election officials have to finish counting 1,644 absentee ballots from Queensbury, according to Warren County Deputy Elections Commissioner Kim Ross. There were nearly 2,800 Democratic absentee ballots received in total.

Counting will resume Monday because the county is closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day.

Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi and Queensbury lawyer Greg Canale are vying for the Democratic nomination. At the polls on primary election night, Moreschi received 672 votes and Canale had 337 votes.

Smith, court attorney for retiring Warren County Judge John Hall, and Canale are competing for the Conservative Party nomination. Smith won 62 in-person votes compared with 30 for Canale. There are a total of 64 absentee ballots to be counted.

Moreschi and Rob Smith are seeking the Independence Party nomination. Smith received 62 votes at the polls and Moreschi had 41. There are 242 absentee ballots to be counted.

