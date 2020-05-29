Restrictions enforced at local restaurant as Phase 2 nears

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police visited a Queensbury diner on Thursday to remind the owner that outdoor dining is not yet allowed, as local officials expressed frustration with the state's reopening process.

Phase 2 of the state's reopening was supposed to start Friday in five regions of the state, including the North Country, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that may be delayed, pending a review of the data by scientific experts.

The Capital Region, which includes the Glens Falls area, is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday of next week, however, and Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said that process, which will encompass an array of businesses, appears to be on track.

Kerrie's Northway Diner on Main Street in Queensbury had begun serving customers at tables set up in front of the restaurant, but deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Office told owner Kerrie Leclair on Thursday she was not allowed to serve diners on her premises.

"She was very responsive. She was very respectful. When we had a conversation with her, she complied. She doesn't want to do anything to slow down the reopening process," said Sheriff Jim LaFarr.