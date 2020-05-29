Restrictions enforced at local restaurant as Phase 2 nears

Police visited a Queensbury diner on Thursday to remind the owner that outdoor dining is not yet allowed, as local officials expressed frustration with the state's reopening process.
Phase 2 of the state's reopening was supposed to start Friday in five regions of the state, including the North Country, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that may be delayed, pending a review of the data by scientific experts.
The Capital Region, which includes the Glens Falls area, is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday of next week, however, and Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said that process, which will encompass an array of businesses, appears to be on track.
Kerrie's Northway Diner on Main Street in Queensbury had begun serving customers at tables set up in front of the restaurant, but deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Office told owner Kerrie Leclair on Thursday she was not allowed to serve diners on her premises.
"She was very responsive. She was very respectful. When we had a conversation with her, she complied. She doesn't want to do anything to slow down the reopening process," said Sheriff Jim LaFarr.
The rules have been confusing, as restaurants can serve takeout and customers will sometimes eat their orders in their parked cars or in the parking lot. A recent Post-Star article described a women's breakfast group in South Glens Falls that gathers at the Peppermill Restaurant on Sundays and has been eating in the parking lot because of the pandemic.
Restaurant co-owner John Osakowicz suggested that what they're doing is permissible because the parking lot is not restaurant property and the women bring their own tables and eat takeout food.
Moore has been working with local restaurant industry leaders to persuade state officials to allow outdoor dining when Phase 2 starts. Although he believes it should be allowed, it's unfair for any one business to break the rules when others are following them, he said.
The Phase 2 reopening will include office jobs, real estate, retail, some barbershop and salon services, vehicles sales and commercial building management, Moore said. All will be subject to various pandemic restrictions and protocols.
State offices such as the Department of Motor Vehicles were closed by executive order and also could reopen as soon as next week, Moore said. The county clerk, Pam Vogel, has a reopening plan, he said.
Business owners have been cooperative, despite their frustrations, LaFarr said. Although the reopening status and the relevant rules are sometimes in doubt, no one has been obstructive and outright refused to follow deputies' guidance.
"Everyone has been great," he said.
