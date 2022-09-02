Restore NY grant eyed for 126 Glen St. building

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls is trying to preserve one of its historic buildings, and it happens to be in an area where development is currently rampant.

The former TV-8 studio building, which is located at 126 Glen St. at the intersection with Park Street, was recently purchased by Elizabeth Miller for $845,000.

The deal closed on Aug. 12.

The building is the latest acquisition by Miller, who is also currently developing 15-25 Park St., a project which her son Ben Miller is leading. She also owns and restored The Park Theater building.

Despite Miller's recent mission to transform the Park Street block, of which the historic building at 126 Glen St. is now a part of, the city of Glens Falls is independently filing an application for a Restore NY grant.

The statewide grant, which becomes available to municipalities every few years, assists with either demolishing or preserving buildings in order to encourage community development.

According to Jeff Flagg, Glens Falls director of development, he had pointed the building out to city Mayor Bill Collins three to four months ago as a potential candidate for the grant.

"That ecosystem around the arena is something we want to pay close attention to," Flagg said.

Flagg said that through the restore grant, the state is acknowledging that municipalities need extra help to preserve a city's facades.

Flagg then reached out to the building's previous owners, Dan George, a Glens Falls native, and New York City architect Joe Serrins, at that point and found out that it was under contract to Miller.

"This building stands out because there's a lot of work going on around it. It's not in terrible shape but it has a lot of compromises. It's a building that needs to be addressed sooner than later, so it doesn't deteriorate, and it's also in a very well-traveled corridor," Flagg said.

Flagg said that only municipalities can apply for the Restore NY grant, and not the actual building owner.

Ben Miller said that he and Elizabeth Miller do not have much involvement in the application process for the grant, and that the city had approached the Millers.

At this point they do not have any solid plans to develop the 126 Glen St. building, Ben Miller added.

Flagg said the Millers talked about possibly renting the downstairs as commercial and retail space.

A public hearing will be held on the city's application for the Restore NY grant prior to the city's Sept. 13 Common Council meeting.