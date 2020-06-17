Restaurants take it inside on first day of Phase 3

Poopie’s restaurant, the well-known breakfast and lunch spot on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls, was bustling Wednesday — the first day indoor dining was allowed in New York state since March.
“Definitely busier than a normal day,” said longtime server Christina Catalfamo, who is also daughter of owner Jerry DiManno. “Everyone is so happy to feel somewhat normal again and it felt so good to have people in here for a change.”
That sentiment was being felt by restaurant staff across the region Wednesday.
A couple hours before opening the dining room at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, General Manager Tyler Herrick said staff and patrons couldn’t wait to resume indoor dining.
He said patio service was great and that he and other city restaurants had hourlong waits last Friday night, but outdoor seating is weather-dependent and people want the option of being inside.
And unlike other area restaurants with limited seating inside, Herrick said The Queensbury can offer seating in Fenimore’s Pub and the Park 26 dining room, so even with the 50% capacity restrictions, they’ll have plenty of seating.
He also announced a new menu that will be available throughout the place.
Nate Freund, co-owner and general manager of Sushi Yoshi in Lake George, said he had booked about 60 reservations for dinner Wednesday night as of about noon, which he was pleased with for a first night.
And since their other Sushi Yoshi restaurant in Killington, Vermont, was allowed to open about three weeks ago, he said the staff is very prepared.
“We have a tight policy and procedure system that makes them feel safe,” he said.
He said he realizes everybody is probably saying the same “cliché” comments, but risking that he said, “It’s just nice to sort of return to some form of normalcy.”
Amy Collins, director of tourism for Glens Falls, was walking toward City Hall on Wednesday but stopped to talk about how excited she was for the reopening of the region's dining rooms.
“It’s so important to have that human connection,” she said of the dining out experience, adding that it’s equally important that the restaurants open properly and adhere to distancing rules. “We’re so anxious to press that button, but we have to do it right. We gotta be safe. That’s our mantra.”
Wayne Havens, a bartender and server at The Queensbury Hotel, said people will notice some differences dining inside, such as one-use menus and no place settings or salt and pepper on tables.
He said to be back to work and seeing both familiar and new faces feels great.
“We’re all just super excited to be back,” he said.
Hours before opening Wednesday, an upbeat-sounding Bill Dingman, general manager of Craft on 9 on South Street, Glens Falls, said he, too, is eager to open.
“It’s elation really,” he said.
But unlike The Queensbury Hotel, with its abundance of dining space, Craft on 9 is tighter — with seating for 145 people — which is now half that. He said he has to adjust his offerings and “price points” to make sure he can still make money at half capacity.
“It makes it hard to turn a profit,” he said. “But we’re just excited to be back to serve the community.”
