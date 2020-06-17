Restaurants take it inside on first day of Phase 3

And since their other Sushi Yoshi restaurant in Killington, Vermont, was allowed to open about three weeks ago, he said the staff is very prepared.

“We have a tight policy and procedure system that makes them feel safe,” he said.

He said he realizes everybody is probably saying the same “cliché” comments, but risking that he said, “It’s just nice to sort of return to some form of normalcy.”

Amy Collins, director of tourism for Glens Falls, was walking toward City Hall on Wednesday but stopped to talk about how excited she was for the reopening of the region's dining rooms.

“It’s so important to have that human connection,” she said of the dining out experience, adding that it’s equally important that the restaurants open properly and adhere to distancing rules. “We’re so anxious to press that button, but we have to do it right. We gotta be safe. That’s our mantra.”

Wayne Havens, a bartender and server at The Queensbury Hotel, said people will notice some differences dining inside, such as one-use menus and no place settings or salt and pepper on tables.

He said to be back to work and seeing both familiar and new faces feels great.