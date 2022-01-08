Restaurants respond to Styrofoam ban

On Jan. 1, the state’s ban on Styrofoam went into effect.

As a result of the ban, residents and businesses are no longer able to use polystyrene foam packaging, commonly known as Styrofoam. According to the law, disposable food containers including bowls, cartons, clamshells and cups are affected.

The new law does allow for exceptions for packaging for raw meat, seafood or fish sold for the purpose of cooking or preparing by the customer, as well as poultry, pork and prepackaged food filled or sealed prior to sale.

Rick Grabowski, owner of Amore Pizza in Queensbury, said that Styrofoam was the go-to for takeout items. But about two years ago he decided to switch over to takeout boxes made from 100% recycled material.

He said his business saw something like a ban on Styrofoam coming.

“They are less environmentally friendly, so we changed over to a box that is post-consumer recycled,” Grabowski said. “I think they look nicer. They do cost more.”

While the product does cost more, Grabowski said that he absorbed the cost at the time of the switch.

Paul Bricoccoli, co-owner of the Bullpen Tavern and Talk of the Town in Glens Falls, called the state Department of Environmental Conservation to see if he would be able to use up what was left of his restaurant’s Styrofoam until it was used up, or if Jan. 1 was a hard date.

“They’re in the same boat as everyone else. The state passes these mandates down. It takes them a while to figure out what they have to do and what everybody is supposed to do,” Bricoccoli said. “I think they’re all falling under the same thing that they just don’t have enough people to go out and enforce all of this stuff.”

He said the DEC told him that Jan. 1 was a hard date and that he should no longer order the Styrofoam. Officials also told him that they wouldn’t be going out and looking for it either.

He asked the person at the DEC what the difference was between his business using up what was left of the Styrofoam and just tossing it in the garbage.

“We’re just about out, I don’t think I have any left at the Bullpen and I have very little left at Talk of the Town,” he said. “And we’re moving on to stuff that’s more friendly for the environment and substantially more expensive.”

Bricoccoli said that 10 years ago everything was Styrofoam.

He said that recently he didn’t have much left to use because his businesses were in the process of shifting away from the material.

One positive result of the ban is that it is a win for the movement to be more sustainable.

“Who’s not for the green movement?” Bricoccoli said. “Everybody wants a less-polluted planet. You hate seeing those pictures of all of the plastic in the ocean.”

He also said that it is a positive development for the next generation.

He has little kids and is happy that something like this has come to light.

“Every little thing that we do I think is great,” he said.

But Bricoccoli said it is easy to spend three or four times as much for the cardboard takeout containers.

“It’s been a process trying to get out in front of it and just trying to figure out how not to just get crushed on the expense,” he said.

Grabowski said the new containers are an overall better product. The recycled takeout boxes are a better alternative for the environment and portray a better image to the consumer, Grabowski said.

He said his customers and the public seem to like the takeout boxes more than the old Styrofoam clamshells that restaurants like Amore would use.

“They’re also more takeout-friendly because of the way they’re designed,” he said. “They are much more resistant to leaking.”

Thomas Szabo, solid waste and recycling coordinator for the Warren County Department of Public Works, said the changeover is a step in the right direction.

He said he believes that people will start to buy more reusable plastic- and paper-based products as a result.

He spoke of the possibility of creating a reusable container program to move more toward zero waste. Szabo said he has only read about these kinds of programs popping up in California, but believes that the Styrofoam ban could make it possible in local communities.

He described it as being similar to the state’s bottle-and-can deposit law.

“Residents or customers pay a deposit on a reusable item to package their food. Then it kind of incentivizes them to bring them back,” he said. “Something like that is pretty new.”

The cardboard takeout containers used by restaurants are sealed all the way up and close at the top. The Styrofoam clamshells for food close in the middle. Grabowski said the clamshells are also more apt to pop open than the new containers.

He said he thinks customers find the takeout boxes more appealing.

“For me, they also look more like leftovers,” he said of the Styrofoam containers. “Where this looks more like packaged takeout.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

