Restaurant's fundraising for Ukraine continues in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The 10 McGillis Public House and other local restaurants like the Beach Club and the Lagoon have had jars collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees on their countertops all month long, but 10 McGillis has one final big fundraising initiative planned.

The restaurant is selling raffle tickets for $25 a piece for a drawing to be livestreamed on the business's Facebook page on Thursday, March 31.

Bartender Jacqueline Nash brought the idea of helping the refugees with a fundraiser to restaurant owner Jason Travis, due to connections she's made with J-1 students she still keeps in touch with.

At the beginning of March, 10 McGillis joined the efforts of world-renowned chef Jose Andres and his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, in the #chefsforukraine initiative in which donations support efforts to feed refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Since then, Nash said the support has been overwhelming and the business has reached $3,500 in donations toward a $5,000 goal.

All proceeds from the raffle tickets will go directly to refugee efforts. The restaurant also have a Venmo account, to donate online, available through its social media accounts.

Prizes for the raffle have been donated by many local businesses including a two-night stay at the Fort William Henry Hotel and a three-night stay in a luxury cabin at Lake George Escape Campground for the first-prize winner. Gift cards are also available to win and have been donated by The Lagoon, Gaslight, Pizza Jerks, Lake George Tattoo and others.

Tickets will be available until 4 p.m. Thursday for the 5 p.m. live drawing.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

