Restaurants adapt Thanksgiving service to fit pandemic

“It's disheartening because we did put a lot of effort into what we do and we've done it when we were serving a lot of the tourists in the middle of the summer," Taormino said.

A slow Thanksgiving is the latest blow to an industry that has been battered by the pandemic, which forced restaurants to close for more than two months beginning in March and has allowed only a fraction of patrons back inside since.

Many restaurants have relied on outdoor dining to boost business, but with winter setting in, seating has moved indoors, where some simply don't feel safe.

“People are just scared,” Taormino said.

He added that the impact of the pandemic will be long-lasting.

Fewer people being serviced will not only result in less sales tax, but will impact employee hours and generate less in tips, he said.

“We don’t want anybody getting sick or anything, but I don’t know how we’re going to weather this. It’s going to be a long winter,” Taromino said.

In Glens Falls, The Queensbury Hotel is also finding ways to adjust to the COVID restrictions.

The hotel typically serves up to 550 patrons on Thanksgiving in a buffet-style setting.