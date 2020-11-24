Restaurants adapt Thanksgiving service to fit pandemic

Matthew Taormino couldn’t sleep on Saturday night thinking about Thanksgiving.
The general manager of Dunham’s Bay Resort on Lake George, Taormino is worried about how a recent string of Thanksgiving dinner cancellations will impact the resort, its employees and the surrounding community.
“It’s very disheartening,” he said.
The resort’s restaurant typically serves 300 to 400 people on Thanksgiving, but with indoor dining limited to just 50% capacity due to state restrictions, and more cancellations coming in than reservations over recent days, the restaurant will be seating just 30% of what it can hold under normal circumstances.
That’s about half of what is allowed under current state guidelines, Taormino said.
“I couldn’t sleep on Saturday night thinking of Thanksgiving,” he said.
Taormino said staff at the resort have worked hard all year to ensure the safety of guests, and the upcoming holiday has been no exception.
Tables are adequately spaced throughout the resort’s large dining room and a to-go option was added to the menus for those who would prefer to eat at home. A family of four can be fed for just $69.
But with less than two days until Thanksgiving, just two dozen to-go orders have been placed, and cancellations continue to pile up.
“It's disheartening because we did put a lot of effort into what we do and we've done it when we were serving a lot of the tourists in the middle of the summer," Taormino said.
A slow Thanksgiving is the latest blow to an industry that has been battered by the pandemic, which forced restaurants to close for more than two months beginning in March and has allowed only a fraction of patrons back inside since.
Many restaurants have relied on outdoor dining to boost business, but with winter setting in, seating has moved indoors, where some simply don't feel safe.
“People are just scared,” Taormino said.
He added that the impact of the pandemic will be long-lasting.
Fewer people being serviced will not only result in less sales tax, but will impact employee hours and generate less in tips, he said.
“We don’t want anybody getting sick or anything, but I don’t know how we’re going to weather this. It’s going to be a long winter,” Taromino said.
In Glens Falls, The Queensbury Hotel is also finding ways to adjust to the COVID restrictions.
The hotel typically serves up to 550 patrons on Thanksgiving in a buffet-style setting.
But because of safety concerns, the hotel has scrapped the buffet and has switched to a takeout only option. Around 200 meals will be served, said Tyler Herrick, the hotel’s general manager.
The hotel’s bar, Feinmore’s Pub, will be serving hot turkey sandwiches from noon to 9 p.m., which is expected to boost business by another 100 customers, Herrick said.
“We’re still very happy with that number,” he said.
Herrick said business is down 60% overall compared to last year, but added the hotel has no plans of closing or cutting back on service, which some local businesses have been forced to do.
“We’re thankful to have the opportunity to serve 200 people at least,” he said. “Obviously, we wish it was a different circumstance, but we’re thankful for what we have.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
