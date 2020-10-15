Restaurant to raise money for boy with leukemia

HUDSON FALLS — Sally’s Hen House restaurant on Route 4 will hold a fundraiser on Sunday for Finn Herringshaw, a 5-year-old Washington County boy recently diagnosed with leukemia.
The event will feature a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and a garage sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will donate 25% of sales to the Herringshaw family. Waitresses will also be donating their tips.
Over the weekend, hundreds of truckers raised more than $60,000 for the Herringshaw family at a “Fuel Up For Finn” event.
