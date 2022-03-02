Restaurant to host chicken Parmesan dinner to benefit Lake George Alumni Association

LAKE GEORGE — The Mezzaluna Restaurant will sponsor a chicken Parmesan dinner to benefit the Lake George Alumni Association on Friday.

Lake George alumni will be handing out chicken Parmesan dinners curbside in front of the restaurant at 157 Canada St. in the village of Lake George.

For a $20 donation to the association's Paypal account, a dinner complete with chicken, pasta, roll and side salad can be picked up between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 4. Additional dinners may be purchased for $20 a piece. Pre-orders are required through lgalumni.com.

Sally Hawley, president of the association and a 1980 graduate said the Italian restaurant, is run by fellow Lake George locals, Tony and Robin Chiaravalle, who are longtime supporters of the group.

"Thanks to the generosity of alumni, like Tony and Robin and their Mezzaluna Restaurant sponsoring our first annual chicken Parmesan dinner fundraiser, we will continue to award student scholarships every year and support special projects like the current effort to restore our historic high school sign on Canada Street," Hawley shared.

She credits local community members and businesses for helping the association continue to give back.

"The Lake George Alumni Association has a long history of supporting Lake George alumni, students and our schools through contributions from association members, members of our community and local businesses," she said.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.