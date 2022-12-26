Restaurant thanks Glens Falls police officers with a holiday meal

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department dined on a special holiday meal Thursday afternoon.

Morgan & Co., located in the historic 19th-century McEchron House near City Hall and the Police Department, treated the entire department to lunch, according to city news release.

“On behalf of the Police Department, I wanted to say thank you very much for arranging the lunch,” Chief Jarred Smith said. “It was delicious and everyone was very appreciative. Thank you for thinking of us and have a Merry Christmas.”

Rebecca Newell is the chef at Morgan & Co. and presented the luncheon with restaurant manager, Jolene Knobel-Hunter. The entire staff of the restaurant was involved with the meal’s preparation.

The lunch is something Morgan & Co. has been doing the last few years.

“The holidays can be a sad time of the year for some,” Newell said. “Giving back makes you feel better especially when you give back to the community."

Hard work by the department is what Newell attributed to be the reason for the celebration and lunch.

"This year, we decided to do this for the Glens Falls Police Department because they do a lot of hard work around the city. We have a great police department and the work they are doing in drug enforcement to keep drugs away from our kids is very important. It's pretty amazing what our police department does,” she said.

She said that "doing things for other people makes you feel better,” and she does it in honor of her late father, Ron Newell, who served for many years as the appointed city attorney for Glens Falls.

"That’s what I do in the name of my dad Ron Newell. He was born and raised here. He loved Glens Falls and helped a lot people in the community,” she said.