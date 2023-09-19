Spargel on Nine, a German, fine dining restaurant, will open at 925 Route 9 in Queensbury in November, replacing the 40 Oak Adirondack Grill Restaurant that closed this summer.

Spargel is German for asparagus.

“Germans are crazy about their asparagus,” Owner and Chef Christian Raeth said. The naming process took a long time because he wanted to avoid the stereotypical German names.

“There’s way more to German cooking than the Sauerbraten,” Spargel said. “We’ll have all the classics, the Sauerbraten and Schnitzel, but then there’s the fine dining aspect to it that nobody dabbles in.”

Raeth notes how German cuisine has been heavily influenced by surrounding cultures since it’s geographically landlocked in central Europe. The menu will be large and diverse to reflect that.

“Over the hundreds of years, a lot of things nestled in the German cuisine and got adopted and evolved. This is where we come in. We take this cuisine and show it to Upstate New York,” Raeth said. “The idea is to give you the real experience of walking into a German restaurant.”

For Raeth, he doesn't want to get caught up in the “gimmicky” aspects of German restaurant culture, such as the chicken dance or lederhosen.

“We’re only concentrating on high quality food and high quality service,” Raeth added.

In 1984, Raeth, then 15-years-old, began his apprenticeship in Germany. After he graduated he worked all over Europe before arriving in the United States in the early 90’s to work as a Sous Chef at the Albany Country Club. For the last 12 years, Raeth has worked at Sysco Foods as a Premium Protein Specialist.

(In an online advertisement, Sysco, lists the "premium protein specialist" position as primarily a sales position that requires the person to have expertise in the "center of the plate," or the meat and seafood portion of the dinner.)

Raeth specializes in making his own brats, a skill he’s very proud of.

“I’m really trying to showcase all my experience over the years of working in those restaurants and fine country clubs, and just bring it to our area,” Raeth said.

It has always been a dream of Raeth’s to open up an authentic German restaurant in the area.

Entrees prices will be anywhere from $18 to $35, with prime Filet Mignon on the higher end.

Raeth is targeting early November for Spargel on Nine’s opening. He hopes to be open 6 days a week, 5 if there are staffing issues. It will start out as dinner only from 4 to 10 p.m. If all goes well, Raeth says he hopes to expand to lunch and then possibly catering.

The restaurant will hire 20 employees to start, but when everything is ramped up that could expand to 40 or 50 employees, he said.

Work on the interior will be minimal, with paintings and photographs on the walls for decoration.

Students from a New Media program at SUNY Adirondack designed the restaurant’s logo, adding local flavor to the restaurant.