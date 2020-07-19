Restaurant reopenings are welcome if not easy

Small and socially distanced

State rules now allow restaurants to serve up to 50% of their indoor capacity, which can mean just a handful of customers for places like the Heidelberg Inn on Quaker Road in Queensbury, where the feeling of a German pub is recreated in an intimate space.

That space normally seats 45 people, meaning just 22 customers at a time were allowed in when the Heidelberg reopened Thursday — plus a few more in the parking lot beer garden. The reopening followed four months of no business at all while the restaurant was shuttered.

Their menu of German and American food doesn’t work well with takeout, said owner John Weber, so he stayed closed. Some suppliers were helpful during the shutdown, but he was unhappy with a couple that insisted on charging him full price for services he wasn’t using.

His carbon dioxide supplier — NuCO2 — that provides gas to carbonate beer and sodas refused to give him a break on the rental of tanks that weren’t being used or serviced, he said. That cost him almost $1,000.

Spectrum also refused to discount his bill, although he told the company representative he needed only internet for his security system and not phone or cable service, he said.