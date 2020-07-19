Restaurant reopenings are welcome if not easy

Restaurant owners reopening locally have faced challenges, from a reluctance among customers to return to indoor dining to a reluctance among laid-off employees to give up their enhanced unemployment checks.
Takeout business has helped many survive, if only at a subsistence level, and having a drive-thru has been invaluable.
“People are still leery of eating inside,” said Peter Gazetos, whose family has run New Way Lunch for about a century and whose two children — the fourth generation to join the business — work alongside him in the Queensbury store.
Business has been brisk at the drive-thru on Glen Street in Queensbury, but New Way’s flagship restaurant on South Street in Glens Falls remains closed, and with the decline in tourism, the flow of customers to the family’s third location — Warrensburg — has been much reduced.
The biggest obstacle he’s facing now is finding workers willing to give up unemployment benefits. Enhanced by $600 a week in federal benefits, weekly payments can exceed workers’ regular earnings.
“People are staying on unemployment. I can’t blame them,” Gazetos said.
Lack of labor is keeping his South Street store closed and has forced him to go from seven days to six in Queensbury, he said. The dynamic could change soon, however, as the extra federal benefits are scheduled to stop at the end of July.
Small and socially distanced
State rules now allow restaurants to serve up to 50% of their indoor capacity, which can mean just a handful of customers for places like the Heidelberg Inn on Quaker Road in Queensbury, where the feeling of a German pub is recreated in an intimate space.
That space normally seats 45 people, meaning just 22 customers at a time were allowed in when the Heidelberg reopened Thursday — plus a few more in the parking lot beer garden. The reopening followed four months of no business at all while the restaurant was shuttered.
Their menu of German and American food doesn’t work well with takeout, said owner John Weber, so he stayed closed. Some suppliers were helpful during the shutdown, but he was unhappy with a couple that insisted on charging him full price for services he wasn’t using.
His carbon dioxide supplier — NuCO2 — that provides gas to carbonate beer and sodas refused to give him a break on the rental of tanks that weren’t being used or serviced, he said. That cost him almost $1,000.
Spectrum also refused to discount his bill, although he told the company representative he needed only internet for his security system and not phone or cable service, he said.
NuCO2 did not respond to requests for comment through email and voicemail.
A spokeswoman for Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum, said the company does try to work with customers and did sign onto an FCC initiative, committing not to disconnect or charge late fees through June 30 for customers experiencing economic hardship because of the pandemic.
Weber said other local suppliers have been helpful. Other restaurateurs said the same, while expressing concern about the future if the pandemic doesn’t let up soon.
Fearing the dips
Adrian Bethel, general manager of Cooper's Cave, a brewpub, restaurant and ice cream stand on Sagamore Street in Glens Falls, said he has gotten great cooperation from suppliers, which included a break on the business’ insurance bill and interest-only payments for six months on a loan from Adirondack Trust.
“Everybody worked with us,” he said — even the company that leases the business its dishwasher.
Spectrum waived the cable bill for three months, he said.
The business closed for a month, then opened for takeout, then limited sit-down service and, finally, opened the ice cream window along the Warren County Bikeway.
“The biggest problem now is finding staff,” he said.
Although most of his workers have returned, some moved on and the extra $600 a week has kept some away, he said.
The three Cool Beans coffee shops (in Glens Falls, Queensbury and South Glens Falls) have stayed open for takeout throughout the pandemic and are now open indoors at half-capacity. They’ve managed to keep on almost all their employees through the slow times, said business owner Mickey Hayes.
A modest federal Payroll Protection Program loan helped retain workers, although he did run out of “oddball stuff to do,” Hayes said.
It takes years to build up a skilled staff, and he wanted to hold onto that, even when he didn't have much for them to do, Hayes said.
“I just worry if we get another dip,” he said.
Hayes employs about 55 people year-round in an array of enterprises that includes a construction outfit; apartment and strip mall rentals; and Hayes Amusements, which provides businesses with video games and pool tables.
The coffee shops are a place to socialize, which people need, he said.
“People are just happy to have some interaction,” he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I Think Not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
