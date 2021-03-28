 Skip to main content
Responses to Warren County broadband survey due by Wednesday
Responses to Warren County broadband survey due by Wednesday

Warren County residents still have time to fill out a survey to determine where there are gaps in broadband coverage.

Responses can be submitted through Wednesday.

The survey can be accessed at www.warrencountybroadband.org.

Millions of dollars are headed to New York through the federal stimulus package to help improve online connections for work, school, health care and entertainment.

EDC Warren County and the Warren County Board of Supervisors have partnered on the survey.

Nearly 1,000 people have responded so far.

More responses are needed, especially in the more rural parts of the county, according to a news release.

