Resolution to eliminate Warren County majority, minority leader positions passes committees

A proposal by Queensbury Supervisor John Strough to eliminate the newly created majority and minority leader positions was approved by two committees reviewing the issue after a 90-minute debate Monday.
Strough argues the positions set up by board Chairwoman Rachel Seeber are unnecessary and inject politics into the board.
“It’s not healthy for us to maintain these two positions,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, is majority leader and Democratic Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer is the minority leader.
Seeber created the new positions because, she said, the previous board structure, which paid stipends to a vice chairperson and chairperson of the Finance Committee, was not legal.
A joint meeting of the Economic Growth and Development Committee and the Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee discussed the matter on Monday.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said, when the board discussed changing the structure, he and County Attorney Mary Kissane researched the issue and found there is no state law that allows counties to give stipends for those positions.
“You can either continue doing it the same way or try to abide by the law. I think that’s why the decision was made, rather to pay the personnel chair and finance chair, to create the positions of majority and minority leader and have that stipend,” he said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan asked Moore point blank what the board should do.
Moore advocated for keeping the majority and minority leader positions. The board will be reviewing its rules again in September, and whether to keep these positions in 2022 could be part of that conversation, he said.
“We’ve never organized the board this way before. Give it a shot. (In) September, if we don’t like the way it worked out, change it then,” he said.
Politicization
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he had an issue with the politicization of the positions, especially in an election year.
“I think it sends the wrong message,” he said.
He said Beaty will be touting his chairmanship in a reelection campaign.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, the board’s lone independent, said he did not like the politics involved.
“I have never felt any prejudice to party in my six years sitting on this board,” he said. “All of a sudden, you’re setting up a distinction and it upset me very much.”
In response to a comment that the state Senate and Assembly, as well as U.S. Congress, have majority and minority leaders, Leggett added: “How’s that working? Do we really want to follow suit with that?”
Privileges
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond, a Democrat, supported the new organizational structure, which was outlined by Seeber when she took over as the chairwoman.
“There’s some privileges that come with the title, and one privilege is to put your team together to help move your platform forward,” he said.
Diamond, who is not a member of either committee, said the supervisors should give the new setup a chance.
“This action here today is stripping her of her opportunity to lead the county,” he said.
Strough said the chairwoman should not have that much influence — Seeber appointed the majority and minority leaders — but should be tasked with leading the meetings.
Moore was asked about other counties that have majority and minority leader positions. He said Westchester County and Columbia County do. He spoke with the chairman in Columbia County, who said the format has worked well.
“Those caucuses allow for more give and take and more interaction for all board members,” Moore said.
Strough proposed awarding the stipends to other people who perform the majority and minority leader duties, like the vice chairperson and the chairperson of the Finance Committee.
Kissane said that would be illegal.
Wild asked if the county had faced any consequences for not being in compliance with the law.
The issue had not been flagged in any municipal audits. But Kissane said the board cannot continue that way.
“We’ve been doing something against the law since 1995 and it doesn’t make it OK,” she said.
Moore said the only way the board could give stipends to other positions would be through a countywide referendum.
Confusion
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he did not like the titles, but did not want to take compensation away from people who are doing extra work.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover questioned whether the new positions would stay for 2022 if the county board did not adopt a new set of rules in the next year. Moore and Kissane disagreed on that point. Moore thought the positions would stay and Kissane did not.
Seeber also suggested an amendment, offering to eliminate her own $20,000 salary if the committees were to go forward and eliminate the majority and minority leader positions. The committees did not take up the amendment.
The resolution passed both committees. Beaty, who normally is the chairman of the Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee, had recused himself and left the virtual meeting.
The matter will head to the Personnel Committee before being taken up by the full Board of Supervisors at its March 19 meeting.
Seeber said afterward in an email she hopes the board would remain open-minded. She defended the creation of the positions, which she said had support from an overwhelming number of members of the board.
“When I was advised that we were not able to compensate a vice chair, a finance chair, a personnel officer or any other position other than the chair, majority, minority and budget officer, I followed the rules,” she said in an email.
