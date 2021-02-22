Resolution to eliminate Warren County majority, minority leader positions passes committees

Kissane said that would be illegal.

Wild asked if the county had faced any consequences for not being in compliance with the law.

The issue had not been flagged in any municipal audits. But Kissane said the board cannot continue that way.

“We’ve been doing something against the law since 1995 and it doesn’t make it OK,” she said.

Moore said the only way the board could give stipends to other positions would be through a countywide referendum.

Confusion

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he did not like the titles, but did not want to take compensation away from people who are doing extra work.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover questioned whether the new positions would stay for 2022 if the county board did not adopt a new set of rules in the next year. Moore and Kissane disagreed on that point. Moore thought the positions would stay and Kissane did not.

Seeber also suggested an amendment, offering to eliminate her own $20,000 salary if the committees were to go forward and eliminate the majority and minority leader positions. The committees did not take up the amendment.