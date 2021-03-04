Resolution to eliminate majority, minority positions dies in Warren County committee

"If you do not want to return my calls, if you do not want to talk about it; if you don't want to listen to our county administrator, county attorney, county clerk, that is up to you," she said.

She added that she is sorry that some people are offended but the appointments of those majority and minority positions, and committee posts, are hers to make.

Strough defended his resolution.

"This isn't about personalities. It's not about Claudia. It's not about Doug and it's not about Rachel. It is about the positions that were created — minority and majority positions, suggesting that there is partisanship divide between us. I don't believe, other than the election of the chairmanship, there has been any division based on partisanship," he said.

He suggested that Seeber appoint Braymer as an assistant to the chairwoman in the spirit of bipartisanship.

Conovor's motion did not receive a second from either Driscoll, Magowan or Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, so it did not go forward.