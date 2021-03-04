Resolution to eliminate majority, minority positions dies in Warren County committee

QUEENSBURY — An effort by Queensbury Supervisor John Strough to eliminate the Warren County Board of Supervisors' new majority and minority positions failed to advance out of the Personnel Committee.
Strough, a Democrat, has pushed to eliminate the positions that were created by Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber after the Republican was elected to the post.
Seeber made the changes because the board's previous organizational structure of giving stipends to people that served as finance chairperson and vice chairperson was not legal.
She appointed Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, as majority leader and put him in charge of the Finance Committee. She appointed Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, as minority leader and put her in charge of the Personnel Committee.
The positions include a $6,000 stipend.
Strough has said the positions are unnecessary and inject politics into what should be a nonpartisan board.
Braymer recused herself from the discussion and took a shot at people who criticized her appointment.
"The suggestion that I was bribed or duped, or that I made a deal over $6,000 is ridiculous and offensive to my reputation as a professional in this community," she said.
She and Beaty asked to be taken off Zoom and they had no further participation in the discussion.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said he believes the matter should be referred to the full board because it pertains to the board's rules.
A lengthy discussion ensued. Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he believes the matter is clear-cut. The previous board structure was not legal. He said people are getting hung up on the words "majority" and "minority."
Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll said he understands that the board needs to follow the law and people need to be compensated for extra duties, but he is concerned about the perception in the community.
"The actual titles, to me, send mixed messages to the public," he said.
Seeber said the resolution to eliminate the positions was "personally and professionally offensive" to her for a variety of reasons. First, it was not signed — even though all other resolutions are signed. Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett co-sponsored it.
Seeber took issue with a section of the resolution that said there was no document justifying the need for the positions.
She said she went to great lengths, including calling and emailing all the supervisors, to explain why the board had to shift to a new structure.
"If you do not want to return my calls, if you do not want to talk about it; if you don't want to listen to our county administrator, county attorney, county clerk, that is up to you," she said.
She added that she is sorry that some people are offended but the appointments of those majority and minority positions, and committee posts, are hers to make.
Strough defended his resolution.
"This isn't about personalities. It's not about Claudia. It's not about Doug and it's not about Rachel. It is about the positions that were created — minority and majority positions, suggesting that there is partisanship divide between us. I don't believe, other than the election of the chairmanship, there has been any division based on partisanship," he said.
He suggested that Seeber appoint Braymer as an assistant to the chairwoman in the spirit of bipartisanship.
Conovor's motion did not receive a second from either Driscoll, Magowan or Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, so it did not go forward.
When contacted afterward, Strough said an in email that he still believes the creation of the positions is political. He followed the direction to bring the matter through the committees. It passed a joint meeting last week of the Economic Growth and Development Committee and the Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee.
"What happened was it was decided, by whomever, that two committees passing this was not enough; this proposed resolution had to passed on to other committees until it gets killed. And that’s what happened," he said in an email.
