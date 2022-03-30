Resistance to proposed slaughterhouse in Kingsbury continues

GLENS FALLS — A group of demonstrators gathered near the circle in downtown Glens Falls on Sunday to protest a proposed slaughterhouse coming to Kingsbury.

Kilcoyne Farms, located at 348 New Swamp Road in Kingsbury, filed an application with the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency last year for a proposed slaughterhouse at the Airport Industrial Park in Kingsbury.

Their current slaughterhouse is about 3 1/2 hours away.

The project entails building a 25,000- to 30,000-square-foot building on a 21-acre vacant parcel on the Ferguson Lane side of the industrial park.

The IDA owns this property.

While it has been a year since the application was filed for the property, demonstrator and activist Judy Bernstein, of Lake Luzerne, is concerned that the project is moving ahead.

"I want to make people aware of this," Bernstein said Tuesday.

According to Bernstein, Cody Kilcoyne, manager and part owner of the farm, said around three weeks ago that his family still plans on moving ahead with the project.

Kilcoyne told The Post-Star on Tuesday that he will not comment.

Bernstein and most of the demonstrators on Sunday are part of an animal activist group, called Coalition of Animal Rights Enthusiasts and Slaughter-free Albany, or CARE for short.

"I spoke to all the residents on the road (of where the proposed project will be) and none of them want it there," Bernstein said.

She added that residents do not want the smell of the slaughterhouse or to hear the sounds of animals as they're slaughtered.

"If they bring the slaughterhouse to the area, our hometown area will be tainted. There's going to be trucks full of pigs and cows on the road."

Bernstein also said that property values decline around slaughterhouses, and animal agriculture contributes greatly to pollution from methane emission.

During the summer of 2021, Bernstein and CARE started a petition to stop the slaughterhouse from coming to Kingsbury.

"We have 200 signatures right now," Bernstein said.

The project would cost around $8 million, which includes $6.125 for building construction, $1.5 million in equipment and $200,000 in land acquisition.

The slaughterhouse would also serve as an educational center to develop skilled labor, and would create jobs, according to application documents.

The owners of the farm are requesting assistance from the IDA in the form of exemptions from sales tax, mortgage tax and real property tax, according to the application.

Dave O'Brien, chairman of the IDA, said he hasn't heard from Kilcoyne lately, but believes the facility would be good for Washington County, which relies heavily on agriculture.

"Kingsbury is a right-to-farm town. Any further approvals required are through the town. Washington County is an agricultural county dependent on our farmers. There is a huge need for services to support our residents, taxpayers and economy," O'Brien said.

Dana Hogan, supervisor of the town of Kingsbury, said in an email that Kilcoyne Farms has not yet approached the town's Planning Board.

"To my knowledge, there has been no application submitted to the Kingsbury Planning Board," Hogan stated on Wednesday.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.