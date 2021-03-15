Residents weighing doing their own well water tests

QUEENSBURY — Residents near the town's landfill on Jenkinsville Road are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to their drinking water.
They’re looking into ways to pay for their own tests for 1,4-dioxane and PFAS, which the state Department of Environmental Conservation found in the landfill monitoring wells in January 2020.
Later last year, the state tested the wells at 20 nearby houses and five tested above safety limits, particularly for 1,4-dioxane. The Department of Health is now testing more wells, but neighbors want all of their wells tested.
It turns out water can be tested many ways without state help. Numerous companies will sell a testing kit that is mailed back to them, with results promised within a couple of weeks.
They’re not cheap. The cost ranges from about $150 to $250 per test, with one test for 1,4-dioxane and a separate test for PFAS.
They also come with a caveat: The state test is more reliable.
“This is a screening, meaning that your sample has gone through a simplified version of the typical rigorous quality control process. This screen is intended to give you an idea of the PFAS levels in your water,” wrote Water Check, which sells a $189 PFAS test on Amazon.
“If your results indicate a level near or above the U.S. EPA Health Advisory Level, you should contact your local health department and/or consider additional testing using an accredited method. This screen is intended for personal information purposes only and is not intended for legal or regulatory compliance matters,” Water Check says.
Residents are also wondering whether the time of year matters for their water tests. DEC has retested the five wells that tested above safe limits last year.
Resident Noal Harding’s new test showed that the 1,4-dioxane level was much higher in his well this time, leaving him with many questions. The level went from 2.45 parts per billion in November to 7.72 ppb in February. New York considers anything over 1 ppb to be unsafe for drinking water.
The state is providing Harding with bottled water, and it’s possible the increase was caused by him using far less tap water.
State officials have said that, PFAS has tested above state limits at the landfill, it is not above the level for long-term safety in residents’ wells. The state is providing bottled water because of the 1,4-dioxane, which may cause liver cancer.
PFAS, a form of perfluorooctanoic acid, can be found in Teflon, used in nonstick pans, although most manufacturers have phased it out. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, studies indicate that it can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney and immunological effects in laboratory animals.
1,4-dioxane, deemed a likely human carcinogen by the EPA, is used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents and has been found in bubble bath, shampoo, laundry detergent and similar cleaning products that require suds.
The state began looking into the situation in January 2020, when routine tests using the landfill monitoring wells showed high levels of PFAS and 1,4-dioxane.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.