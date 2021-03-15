Residents weighing doing their own well water tests

QUEENSBURY — Residents near the town's landfill on Jenkinsville Road are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to their drinking water.

They’re looking into ways to pay for their own tests for 1,4-dioxane and PFAS, which the state Department of Environmental Conservation found in the landfill monitoring wells in January 2020.

Later last year, the state tested the wells at 20 nearby houses and five tested above safety limits, particularly for 1,4-dioxane. The Department of Health is now testing more wells, but neighbors want all of their wells tested.

It turns out water can be tested many ways without state help. Numerous companies will sell a testing kit that is mailed back to them, with results promised within a couple of weeks.

They’re not cheap. The cost ranges from about $150 to $250 per test, with one test for 1,4-dioxane and a separate test for PFAS.

They also come with a caveat: The state test is more reliable.

“This is a screening, meaning that your sample has gone through a simplified version of the typical rigorous quality control process. This screen is intended to give you an idea of the PFAS levels in your water,” wrote Water Check, which sells a $189 PFAS test on Amazon.