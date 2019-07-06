GLENS FALLS — Warren Street is a great place to live, send children to school, work, shop, access community services and enjoy recreational opportunities, according to a draft vision statement for redevelopment of that area.
However, balancing industrial, commercial, recreational and residential uses is challenging, say local residents.
Jim Martin, economic planner for The LA Group, and a resident of Glens Falls, said there are great assets in this part of the city.
“I don’t have to go very far. I can do everything I need to do right within the confines of a few blocks,” he said at a second Warren Street visioning session held June 27 at Abraham Wing School.
The city has hired The LA Group to study redevelopment potential along Warren Street from Pruyn’s Island all the way to the city line. This section of Glens Falls has been designated as a Brownfield Opportunity Area, which makes it eligible for state grants, and encompasses as far north as Dix Avenue and south to Oakland Avenue and the Feeder Canal Trail.
Martin outlined three major goals stemming from this vision statement: enhancing connectivity between vacant or underutilized buildings; developing the critical mass for commercial growth and an enhanced local labor pool; and promoting the area as a desirable mixed-use neighborhood.
The area has assets such as The Hyde Collection art museum and the World Awareness Children’s Museum, and also has vacant spaces such as the former Glens Falls Armory.
Resident Linda Plante said Ward 1 has to put up with industrial uses such as the Cohen scrap yard, which she said has intensified its activity since it was bought by a larger company.
“We are suffering every day with the noise, the trucks,” she said.
That is going to discourage people from moving into the area, Plante said.
Martin said these are conflicts that occur when a city gets built out. These existing uses are grandfathered in to the zoning code, he said.
Resident Kimberley Cook said the neighborhood has strong assets, such as a park and the bike trail. However, the infrastructure is lacking. The sidewalks are uneven and nonexistent, she said.
John Cook said he believes there is a definite need for quality affordable rental housing.
However, Plante said many of the existing apartment units look terrible, with peeling paint and other issues. She said the city should require the owners to cut the grass and paint their houses.
“Let's start at the bottom and work up and not worry about building a shiny new building across the street,” she said.
Peter Accardi, a member of the Glens Falls Planning Board, pointed out that these are code enforcement issues, adding that the city does not have the staffing to address the problems.
Attracting commercial development is a priority. However, Martin pointed out the business climate has changed.
“Brick-and-mortar retail is very difficult and it's not occurring in a traditional approach. Whether it be a shopping mall or a Main Street, it's very difficult for those businesses to survive,” he said.
The trend is mixed use of commercial and residential instead of the traditional concentrated central business area, according to Martin.
He also envisions taller buildings because the city is only 3.8 square miles.
“You’ve got to go vertical,” he said.
Residents expressed interest in having a grocery store. There are none in that section of the city since Price Chopper on Cooper Street closed. Bartholomew said the city has worked to recruit another grocery store, including Tops Markets. However, that chain goes into under-served markets, and there is a Price Chopper on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury and three Hannaford supermarkets within a 10-minute drive, he said.
“The real problem is the competitive nature that we have in the area. We haven't given up hope,” he said.
He said he believes the nearly 20,000-square-foot site would have to be subdivided.
Patricia Tatich, director of planning and community development for Warren County, said the city should try to capitalize on the presence of The Hyde Collection. She suggested perhaps incorporating living quarters and work studios for artists in the neighborhood.
Kimberly Cook said she believes the area would be attractive for millennials who are seeking their first home.
“They want parks. They want art. They want places to go out to eat. They don’t want to travel a long ways,” she said.
Martin said it seems the necessary ingredients are in place to make the Warren Street corridor a nice section of the city, but it has to be brought together.
