Residents voice concerns over recycling plant

GLENS FALLS — Residents of the East End neighborhood voiced their concerns regarding the R. Cohen Recycling facility during Tuesday night's Common Council meeting.

They said the facility, which is owned by Nathan Kelman, has had a severe negative impact on the quality of life for residents in the neighborhood.

"We have been bombarded by crushing metal noise from early morning to sometimes nine o'clock in the evening," said Audrey Charron of Katherine Street. "Dust, dirt, who knows what in the air, and we are tired of it.

Charron supplied photos to the council of heavy equipment and debris flying off of the large trucks that go through the facility at a "very fast rate."

Linda Plante, a Katherine Street resident, read a prepared statement to the council. She said that this has been going on for a long time, and things have continued to get worse.

She said that the facility is "trying to make the most money they can while operating on this tiny parcel of land right in the middle of our homes and our apartments."

Plante brought a board with photos of water line breaks and newspaper clippings detailing the neighbor's concerns. She told the council that they have been dealing with water line breaks, propane gas leaks, fires, and debris falling off of trucks into their yards giving them flat tires.

She said there is a metal mountain of trash that can be seen from her yard and her neighbors' yards.

"Glens Falls has been going green and they’re moving our beautiful city forward,” Plante said. “This East End area is being left out of the equation, in my opinion, partially because of this scrap yard, which is far from green.”

Tammy Caldwell, a Rodgers Street resident, said she has lived in her home for 34 years and raised her children there.

But over the past 10 years things have changed a great deal.

"You get busy working. You don’t really know what’s going on until you go to your backyard and you want to have a barbecue and all you can smell is oil,” she said.

Caldwell, Plante and Charron brought a box with small, heavy metal pieces they said they collected in the streets after they fell off the trucks heading in and out of the facility.

Caldwell said one of the pieces of debris hit her daughter-in-law's car.

"If you see the piece that’s going around imagine that flying off and hitting someone. A child, a person, going through your windshield. It’s very scary,” she said.

She told the board that when she first bought her home on Rodgers Street, the view from her backyard was nice, complemented by trees. Now, the metal scrap pile is seen instead.

Caldwell asked the council what options she and her neighbors have in order to deal with what has been happening.

"Do we sell our homes that we’ve lived in? Is that where it’s at?” she asked the council. “What kind of value are we going to get for them?”

Mayor Dan Hall informed the concerned residents that the Glens Falls Fire Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation have been to the R. Cohen facility as part of an investigation following the recent fire that took place on Nov. 10.

Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins urged the neighbors to contact law enforcement whenever there is an incident, so there is a paper trail to follow.

He said they should report every single incident of disturbance they monitor.

"Especially at two o’clock in the morning, if you have a car that’s waking you up, call the Glens Falls Police Department immediately,” he said.

Hall said he plans to schedule a meeting between the council, Kelman, the DEC, Glens Falls Building and Codes and the fire department to see how this can be resolved.

"You have my word that we'll look into it," Hall said.

Kelman could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Charron told the council a story about a young boy who was walking with his earbuds in last week near the facility. She said there was a truck backing out with no signal. She ran out of her home to stop the boy.

But he saw the truck and stopped on his own.

"But, I mean, what’s going to happen?” she asked the board. “These guys are running seven days a week, 24 hours a day."

Plante and the other neighbors called on the council to act.

Plante stated that there are hundreds of residents on Platt Street, Geer Street, Katherine Street, Rodgers Street and Haskell Avenue that face "imminent danger 24-7" from the large recycling facility in their small neighborhood.

"When, not if, the next fire or explosion from propane, etc., happens, some of us may be seriously injured or killed,” Plante said. “Then blood will be on the hands of our past and present city and county officials, and also Nathan Kelman.”

