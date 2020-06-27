Residents urged to obey travel advisory

Warren County residents who plan to travel out of state this summer are being asked to take note of New York’s new travel advisory.

Businesses that host residents from other states and employers whose employees plan to travel out of state are also being asked to abide by the advisory, which applies to people coming from states where COVID-19 outbreaks have worsened.

Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

“We appreciate all of the cooperation we have gotten from the community so far, and those efforts have helped us gain control of the COVID-19 here in Warren County,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement. “Our local residents and businesses need to be aware of this new requirement, and the impact it may have on travel going forward.”

County Administrator Ryan Moore said the community has been through a lot to get COVID-19 under control.