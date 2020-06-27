Residents urged to obey travel advisory

Warren County residents who plan to travel out of state this summer are being asked to take note of New York’s new travel advisory.
Businesses that host residents from other states and employers whose employees plan to travel out of state are also being asked to abide by the advisory, which applies to people coming from states where COVID-19 outbreaks have worsened.
Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
“We appreciate all of the cooperation we have gotten from the community so far, and those efforts have helped us gain control of the COVID-19 here in Warren County,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement. “Our local residents and businesses need to be aware of this new requirement, and the impact it may have on travel going forward.”
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the community has been through a lot to get COVID-19 under control.
“To have all of that amount to nothing because the virus comes back would be the worst thing that could happen,” Moore said in a statement. “The last thing anybody wants is a new government order, but the message of this one is simple: be smart before you decide to travel out of state, and be vigilant about your contact with people who have recently been in high-COVID states.”
Those in the hospitality industry will be asked to help communicate the 14-day quarantine requirement to guests who have traveled from any of the impacted states.
The quarantine order applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. Those who violate it face a fine of up to $10,000.
Warren County Health Services reported no additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday. One active case remains under isolation, and that person’s illness is considered mild. The county is monitoring a number of quarantined individuals as well.
Also on Saturday:
- Warren County reported no additional cases Saturday, so the total number of cases remains at 246 since the outbreak began. There have been 238 recoveries. One person is still mildly ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no one tested positive Saturday, so the total of confirmed cases stays at 215. Three people are still ill, but no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County did not release information as of 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Friday, two more people had tested positive, for a total of 541 confirmed cases. There were 12 recoveries, for a total of 511 recoveries and 14 people still ill.
- Essex County does not report coronavirus numbers on weekends. There were no new cases Friday and one more recovery, for a total of 54 recoveries. One person was still ill Friday, and one was hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 23 new cases Friday, mostly from Albany and Saratoga counties.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
